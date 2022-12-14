Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  SMT Scharf AG
  News
  Summary
    S4AA   DE000A3DRAE2

SMT SCHARF AG

(S4AA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:43 2022-12-14 pm EST
12.20 EUR   +11.93%
12:30pSMT Scharf AG again raises revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2022
EQ
11/14SMT Scharf AG reports significant revenue and earnings growth
EQ
11/13SMT Scharf AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SMT Scharf AG again raises revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2022

12/14/2022 | 12:30pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Forecast
SMT Scharf AG again raises revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2022

14-Dec-2022 / 18:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMT Scharf AG again raises revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2022

Hamm, 14 December, 2022 - SMT Scharf AG (German Securities Code (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) announces that it is once again raising its revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2022 published on 12 October. Accordingly, the Managing Board now expects consolidated revenue of more than EUR 92.0 million. In addition, an operating result (EBIT) of probably more than EUR 14.0 million is forecasted. Most recently, SMT Scharf AG had expected consolidated revenues in a corridor of EUR 86.0 million to EUR 87.0 million and EBIT in a corridor of EUR 11.5 million to EUR 12.5 million. The background to this is that despite the great uncertainty and volatility in the market environment in view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, business in the international core markets has so far developed significantly better than previously expected in the fourth quarter. This applies in particular to the mining market in Russia, where after significant revenue growth in the first half of 2022, a revenue trend above expectations can also be recorded in the third and fourth quarters in compliance with the applicable sanctions. Likewise, in the important mining markets of Poland and South Africa, a significant increase in revenue is expected for the year as a whole. In addition, the high demand for the new DZK3500 machine generation, which enables Chinese mining companies to meet the new China III standard for exhaust emissions, continues in the Chinese market.

 

Contact

Investor Relations
cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23
Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66
E-mail: burbach@cometis.de

-End of ad hoc announcement-

14-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Phone: +49 2381 960-01
Fax: +49 2381 960-311
E-mail: info@smtscharf.com
Internet: www.smtscharf.com
ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2
WKN: A3DRAE
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1513419

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1513419  14-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1513419&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
