SMT Scharf AG gains new strategic core shareholder/ Admission of the shares to the Regulated Market planned

Hamm, March 01, 2024 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) announces that its core shareholders, Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG, Share Value Stiftung as well as Shareholder Value Management AG, have informed it, that the core shareholders and other shareholders entered into binding agreements with Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited based in the province of Shandong, China, on 01 March 2024 for the acquisition of a total interest of approx. 52.66% in SMT Scharf AG by Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited at a price of EUR 11.10 per share. This price per share is still subject to a fixed adjustment mechanism depending on certain variables until the closing of the transaction, which may lead to a deduction of the price per share. The completion of the transaction is still subject to the occurrence of customary closing conditions, in particular the completion of investment control proceedings under public law in Germany and government regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions of subsidiaries of SMT Scharf AG as well as the approval by the competent Chinese authorities.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited takes mining, high-end chemicals and new materials, new energy, high-end equipment manufacturing, and intelligent logistics as pillar industries. It is a mega-sized energy enterprise in China that enjoys four major listing platforms in China and beyond (Shanghai, Hong Kong, New York, Australia).

Furthermore, SMT Scharf AG announces, that it intends to apply for admission of the shares of SMT Scharf AG to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to the sub-segment of the Regulated Market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) after completion of the transaction.

