SMTC CORPORATION

(SMTX)
SMTC Corporation to Participate in the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on Sept. 9-10, 2020

08/24/2020 | 08:31am EDT

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq:SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winners of Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, today announced that SMTC will participate in the 9th Annual Gateway Conference being held virtually on Sept. 9-10, 2020.

Ed Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of SMTC, and Steve Waszak, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be available to provide an update on SMTC and its current business opportunities, in one-on-one meetings via teleconference throughout the day. Anyone wishing to schedule a teleconference meeting is encouraged to request a meeting through the sponsor’s on-line meeting platform or alternatively contact Peter Seltzberg, of Darrow Associates, at 516-419-9915 or pseltzberg@darrowir.com for more information. Additionally, there will be a webcast that is open to the public available at SMTC’s Investor Relations Calendar page at https://www.smtc.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and acquired MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in November 2018.  SMTC has more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines in the United States and Mexico which creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. With local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a focus on global original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology companies, including those in the Avionics, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial IoT, Power and Clean Technology, Medical and Safety, Retail and Payment Systems, Semiconductors, Telecom, Networking and Communications, and Test and Measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end EMS, SMTC provides printed circuit boards assemblies production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, and sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Peter Seltzberg
Managing Director
Darrow Associates, Inc.
516-419-9915
pseltzberg@darrowir.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 383 M - -
Net income 2020 5,42 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 92,8 M 92,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 893
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart SMTC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SMTC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMTC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 3,29 $
Spread / Highest target 82,4%
Spread / Average Target 82,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 82,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward J. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clarke H. Bailey Executive Chairman
Richard E. Fitzgerald Chief Operating Officer
Steven M. Waszak CFO & Senior Vice President-Mergers & Acquisitions
John Randall Waterfield Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMTC CORPORATION-2.95%93
MEDIATEK INC.36.19%32 445
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS17.51%23 727
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.44.66%17 101
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED5.39%15 808
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.152.60%11 263
