(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:
FTSE 100
Morgan Stanley cuts Severn Trent target to 3,160 (3,290) pence - 'overweight'
Morgan Stanley raises United Utilities to 'overweight' (equal weight) - price target 1,220 pence
Morgan Stanley cuts Ocado price target to 430 (460) pence - 'underweight'
Liberum raises Glencore price target to 660 (650) pence - 'buy'
UBS cuts Schroders price target to 500 pence - 'buy'
Credit Suisse cuts Schroders price target to 450 (470) pence - 'neutral'
Barclays raises Sage price target to 850 (810) pence - 'equal weight'
RBC raises Smiths to 'sector perform' (underperform) - price target 1,775 (1,650) pence
JPMorgan raises Smurfit Kappa to 'overweight' (neutral) - price target 36 (38) EUR
JPMorgan raises Mondi to 'overweight' (neutral) - price target 1,355 (1,606) pence
HSBC raises CRH price target to 64 (60) EUR - 'buy'
FTSE 250
Morgan Stanley cuts Pennon target to 850 (940) pence - 'equal-weight'
Berenberg raises FirstGroup price target to 170 (130) pence - 'buy'
UBS cuts Jupiter Fund Management price target to 104 (119) pence - 'sell'
Barclays raises Drax price target to 1,200 (1,150) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan raises Wizz Air price target to 4,250 (4,050) pence - 'overweight'
UBS raises Man Group price target to 280 pence - 'buy'
JPMorgan raises Man Group price target to 297 (293) pence - 'overweight'
SMALL CAP
HSBC cuts Kingspan to 'hold' - price target 64 EUR
