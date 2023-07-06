Smurfit Kappa Group plc specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of paper packaging products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - packages (84.7%): corrugated cartons, recycled paper cartons, Kraft paper cartons, etc.; - specialty products (15.3%): solid cartons, graphic cartons, paper bags, flat cartons, etc. At the end of 2021, the group had over 350 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (1.1%), Germany (13.9%), France (10.8%), the Netherlands (9.1%), the United Kingdom (8.9%), Europe (33.4%), Mexico (9.8%) and Americas (13%).

Sector Paper Packaging