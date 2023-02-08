Advanced search
Packaging group Smurfit sees cost inflation moderating, profits jump

02/08/2023 | 02:23am EST
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Packaging giant Smurfit Kappa said unprecedented cost inflation, especially in energy, had moderated in the latter part of 2022 after it reported a 38% jump in full year core profit to 2.35 billion euros on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Tony Smurfit said in November that he did not expect packaging prices to rise for the remainder of 2022 and that Smurfit may be able to unwind some of the recent rapid increases it has pushed onto customers.

Europe's largest paper packaging producer said box volumes were down less than 2% against a strong prior year comparative due to a partial reversal of unsustainably high pandemic period demand levels and the impact of inflation. Germany and the UK performed below expectations, it added.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
