Packaging group Smurfit sees cost inflation moderating, profits jump

Chief Executive Tony Smurfit said in November that he did not expect packaging prices to rise for the remainder of 2022 and that Smurfit may be able to unwind some of the recent rapid increases it has pushed onto customers.

Europe's largest paper packaging producer said box volumes were down less than 2% against a strong prior year comparative due to a partial reversal of unsustainably high pandemic period demand levels and the impact of inflation. Germany and the UK performed below expectations, it added.

