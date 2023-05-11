Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SK3   IE00B1RR8406

SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

(SK3)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:55:00 2023-05-10 am EDT
33.44 EUR   -1.01%
Smurfit Kappa : 40 million investment in state-of-the-art technology as part of Smurfit Kappa's expansion in Poland

05/11/2023 | 02:05am EDT
Investment has created one of the most high-tech packaging plants in Europe

Smurfit Kappa has completed its latest investment project in Poland, resulting in a significant expansion of its Pruszków corrugated plant. The expansion makes the plant Smurfit Kappa's largest in Poland and one of the most high-tech and modern packaging plants in Europe.

In addition to the state-of-the-art machinery installed at the plant, it is expected that a further 50 new jobs will be created, bringing employment to more than 250 staff at the location. These new jobs will enable the plant to further serve its customer portfolio that includes some of the leading brands in the FMCG food and beverage sectors and serves both international and local customers.

The investment in Poland includes the installation of a new high-tech corrugator and a range of ultra-modern converting machinery. The plant was also equipped with a new finished goods warehouse, which can accommodate upwards of 12,000 pallets. The investment will ultimately double the output from the plant which now spans 37,500 m2.

Commenting at the official opening event, which was attended by hundreds of Smurfit Kappa customers, CEO of Smurfit Kappa North-East Europe, Jacek Nieweglowski, said: "We are delighted to officially unveil the new manufacturing plant here in Pruszków. This project took just over one year to complete and will enable us to continue to pursue our strategic goal of being the supplier of choice to our customers, particularly those looking for the most innovative and sustainable packaging solutions."

Also commenting, Saverio Mayer, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Europe, added: "This significant investment marks our strategic commitment to our presence in Poland and in Eastern Europe. The Pruszków plant is integral to our business and has a talented and skilled workforce fully committed to delivering the best service to our customers."

Smurfit Kappa currently occupies the No. 1 position for corrugated packaging in Europe.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 06:04:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 11 839 M 12 995 M 12 995 M
Net income 2023 856 M 939 M 939 M
Net Debt 2023 2 677 M 2 938 M 2 938 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,0x
Yield 2023 4,42%
Capitalization 8 607 M 9 448 M 9 448 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 33,44 €
Average target price 42,94 €
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Paul James Smurfit Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth Bowles Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Irial Finan Chairman
Arco Berkenbosch Vice President-Marketing, Research & Development
Richard Schouten Group Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-3.24%9 448
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA4.20%11 880
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-7.91%11 147
SIG GROUP AG28.02%11 087
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY15.60%7 900
MONDI PLC-8.80%7 866
