Smurfit Kappa : 40 million investment in state-of-the-art technology as part of Smurfit Kappa's expansion in Poland

Investment has created one of the most high-tech packaging plants in Europe

Smurfit Kappa has completed its latest investment project in Poland, resulting in a significant expansion of its Pruszków corrugated plant. The expansion makes the plant Smurfit Kappa's largest in Poland and one of the most high-tech and modern packaging plants in Europe.

In addition to the state-of-the-art machinery installed at the plant, it is expected that a further 50 new jobs will be created, bringing employment to more than 250 staff at the location. These new jobs will enable the plant to further serve its customer portfolio that includes some of the leading brands in the FMCG food and beverage sectors and serves both international and local customers.

The investment in Poland includes the installation of a new high-tech corrugator and a range of ultra-modern converting machinery. The plant was also equipped with a new finished goods warehouse, which can accommodate upwards of 12,000 pallets. The investment will ultimately double the output from the plant which now spans 37,500 m2.

Commenting at the official opening event, which was attended by hundreds of Smurfit Kappa customers, CEO of Smurfit Kappa North-East Europe, Jacek Nieweglowski, said: "We are delighted to officially unveil the new manufacturing plant here in Pruszków. This project took just over one year to complete and will enable us to continue to pursue our strategic goal of being the supplier of choice to our customers, particularly those looking for the most innovative and sustainable packaging solutions."

Also commenting, Saverio Mayer, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Europe, added: "This significant investment marks our strategic commitment to our presence in Poland and in Eastern Europe. The Pruszków plant is integral to our business and has a talented and skilled workforce fully committed to delivering the best service to our customers."

Smurfit Kappa currently occupies the No. 1 position for corrugated packaging in Europe.