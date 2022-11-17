Advanced search
Smurfit Kappa : Our Open Community 2022

11/17/2022 | 12:39pm EST
Smurfit Kappa | Our open community 2022

I am pleased and proud to share with you just a snapshot of some of the inspiring activities that have taken place this year as part of 'Our Open Community' initiative.

We have a deep commitment to supporting the communities in which we live and work and championing the vulnerable. Our work in this area is guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Our employees have thrown themselves wholeheartedly into raising much-needed funds to help the people of Ukraine and taking part in many brave and creative initiatives to support this very worthy cause.

We also celebrated the tenth anniversary of the Smurfit Kappa Foundation which funds so many life-changing projects particularly in the area of education for children and young people.

This heart-warming booklet shows how many of our community of 48,000 employees are making the world a better place for others. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I did.

Tony Smurfit

Group Chief Executive Officer

| 1

Smurfit Kappa | Our open community 2022

We are proud to be a company with an essential and enduring purpose.

We create, protect & care.

Smurfit Kappa | Our open community 2022

Smurfit Kappa supports the

UN Sustainable Development Goals

Our Open Community initiatives cover all aspects of our involvement with our communities around the world. We are proud that many of our ongoing community efforts support key United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

We have captured our community initiatives under four categories.

INITIATIVE CATEGORIES

UN SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS

Empowering communities

Pages: 4-13

Encouraging wellbeing

Pages: 14-29

Inspiring our future

Pages: 30-37

Protecting our planet

Pages: 38-45

| 2

| 3

Smurfit Kappa | Our open community 2022

Empowering communities

Empowering communities

Investing in our communities through volunteering our time, energy and resources.

At Smurfit Kappa, we are deeply committed to supporting the local communities across the

36 countries in which we operate. Internally and externally, we make the wellbeing of people a priority throughout our organisation. We are proud to invest in our communities and to give back through volunteering our time, effort and expertise, as well as through financial and other donations.

| 4

|| 5

Smurfit Kappa | Our open community 2022

Empowering communities

THE NETHERLANDS

Cycling to the summit for Ukraine

In summer 2022, two of our employees completed an 8,500km bike ride from Gibraltar to the Nordkapp summit.

The aim of the Nordkapp Objective cycle was to fundraise for Ukraine, raise awareness of climate change, and promote a healthy lifestyle to Smurfit Kappa employees as part of the Wellbeing for Life campaign.

Our brave cyclists, Philippe Rechoulet and José Luis Tani Stanghellini, cycled from Gibraltar to reach Nordkapp

in Norway, also known as Europe's northernmost point.

They crossed ten different countries and visited 36 Smurfit Kappa sites along the way, raising €105,000 for the Polish affiliate of Médecins Sans Frontière, which is on the front line supporting refugees as they flee this terrible conflict. Congratulations to the guys and to our colleague Louis Miguel Alonso who participated in the first six weeks of the cycle.

Clockwise from left: Smurfit Kappa employees before setting off on their journey from Gibraltar to Nordkapp; Reaching the summit; Meeting supporters along the way.

| 6

| 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

