Smurfit Kappa : Our Open Community 2022

I am pleased and proud to share with you just a snapshot of some of the inspiring activities that have taken place this year as part of 'Our Open Community' initiative.
We have a deep commitment to supporting the communities in which we live and work and championing the vulnerable. Our work in this area is guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Our employees have thrown themselves wholeheartedly into raising much-needed funds to help the people of Ukraine and taking part in many brave and creative initiatives to support this very worthy cause.
We also celebrated the tenth anniversary of the Smurfit Kappa Foundation which funds so many life-changing projects particularly in the area of education for children and young people.
This heart-warming booklet shows how many of our community of 48,000 employees are making the world a better place for others. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I did.
Tony Smurfit
Group Chief Executive Officer
We are proud to be a company with an essential and enduring purpose.
We create, protect & care.
Smurfit Kappa supports the
UN Sustainable Development Goals
Our Open Community initiatives cover all aspects of our involvement with our communities around the world. We are proud that many of our ongoing community efforts support key United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
We have captured our community initiatives under four categories.
INITIATIVE CATEGORIES
UN SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS
Empowering communities
Pages: 4-13
Encouraging wellbeing
Pages: 14-29
Inspiring our future
Pages: 30-37
Protecting our planet
Pages: 38-45
Empowering communities
Empowering communities
Investing in our communities through volunteering our time, energy and resources.
At Smurfit Kappa, we are deeply committed to supporting the local communities across the
36 countries in which we operate. Internally and externally, we make the wellbeing of people a priority throughout our organisation. We are proud to invest in our communities and to give back through volunteering our time, effort and expertise, as well as through financial and other donations.
Empowering communities
THE NETHERLANDS
Cycling to the summit for Ukraine
In summer 2022, two of our employees completed an 8,500km bike ride from Gibraltar to the Nordkapp summit.
The aim of the Nordkapp Objective cycle was to fundraise for Ukraine, raise awareness of climate change, and promote a healthy lifestyle to Smurfit Kappa employees as part of the Wellbeing for Life campaign.
Our brave cyclists, Philippe Rechoulet and José Luis Tani Stanghellini, cycled from Gibraltar to reach Nordkapp
in Norway, also known as Europe's northernmost point.
They crossed ten different countries and visited 36 Smurfit Kappa sites along the way, raising €105,000 for the Polish affiliate of Médecins Sans Frontière, which is on the front line supporting refugees as they flee this terrible conflict. Congratulations to the guys and to our colleague Louis Miguel Alonso who participated in the first six weeks of the cycle.
Clockwise from left: Smurfit Kappa employees before setting off on their journey from Gibraltar to Nordkapp; Reaching the summit; Meeting supporters along the way.
