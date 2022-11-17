Smurfit Kappa | Our open community 2022

I am pleased and proud to share with you just a snapshot of some of the inspiring activities that have taken place this year as part of 'Our Open Community' initiative.

We have a deep commitment to supporting the communities in which we live and work and championing the vulnerable. Our work in this area is guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Our employees have thrown themselves wholeheartedly into raising much-needed funds to help the people of Ukraine and taking part in many brave and creative initiatives to support this very worthy cause.

We also celebrated the tenth anniversary of the Smurfit Kappa Foundation which funds so many life-changing projects particularly in the area of education for children and young people.

This heart-warming booklet shows how many of our community of 48,000 employees are making the world a better place for others. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I did.

Tony Smurfit

Group Chief Executive Officer