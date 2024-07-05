Smurfit Kappa Group PLC - Dublin-based packaging manufacturer - Tie-up with WestRock Co becomes effective on Friday. On Monday, Smurfit Kappa shares will be delisting from the premium segment of London's Main Market. The combined firm, Smurfit WestRock PLC, will have standard London listing, surrendering FTSE 100 status. Endeavour Mining PLC replaces it on FTSE 100. Goodwin PLC joins FTSE 250.
Current stock price: 3,608.00 pence
12-month change: up 36%
By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.