Smurfit Kappa Group plc specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of paper packaging products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - packaging (88.8%): corrugated cartons, recycled paper cartons, Kraft paper cartons, etc.; - specialty products (16.2%): solid cartons, graphic cartons, paper bags, flat cartons, etc. At the end of 2022, the group had over 350 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (0.9%), Germany (14.5%), France (11.9%), Europe (49.6%), Mexico (10.1%) and Americas (13%).

Sector Paper Packaging