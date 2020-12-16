Log in
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

(SK3)
  Report
Smurfit Kappa : and KHS join forces to roll out sustainable TopClip solution

12/16/2020 | 11:37am GMT
2020-12-16T00:00:00
Smurfit Kappa and KHS join forces to roll out sustainable TopClip solution

Packaging leader Smurfit Kappa has joined forces with KHS, one of the world's leading manufacturers of filling and packaging systems for the beverage and liquid food industries, to roll out its sustainable TopClip multipack product for bundling canned beverages. The partnership brings to the market an end to end solution for beverage companies, including a combined unique and innovative packaging solution and high speed, efficient packaging machines.

Launched last year at Smurfit Kappa's global Better Planet Packaging Day, TopClip is a recyclable solution that replaces the need for shrink wrap, therefore providing an option for substituting plastic with sustainably sourced paper-based packaging. TopClip is free from additional glue, meaning it is 100% plastic free, also allowing for a greater ease to remove or pull apart the cans. The patented product addresses the needs of consumers who are looking to retailers and brands to provide more environmentally friendly packaging.

TopClip fully covers the top of can multi-packs, protecting them from contamination and providing excellent consumer handling and branding opportunities. Moreover, the product's sustainability credentials are further boosted with a 30% lower carbon footprint compared to a shrink wrap consumer pack.

Commenting on the collaboration, Saverio Mayer, CEO, Smurfit Kappa Europe said: 'Since its launch last year, the TopClip packaging solution has generated significant interest as a sustainable option to plastic alternatives and is considered one of the best solutions in the market, from both a consumer experience and sustainable perspective.

'Our customers rely on us to provide innovative and high quality end-to-end packaging solutions and this partnership with a technology world leader like KHS allows us to work in perfect harmony with their high-spec machine solutions.'

Johannes T. Grobe, Chief Sales Officer at KHS, said: 'At KHS, we take on a pioneering role when it comes to sustainability and the TopClip product illustrates a further alternative when it comes to providing sustainable packaging solutions for retailers and brands.

'Optimising packaging systems and thus saving on materials and energy has always been one of KHS' core areas of expertise. TopClip is a further game changer for the beverage industry and together with Smurfit Kappa, we are delighted to provide our customers with a holistic packaging and automation solution', concluded Mr Grobe.

KHS is an international manufacturer of filling and packaging systems for the beverage and liquid food sectors holding a leading position within the industry and is an internationally active supplier and developer of packaging solutions and machines for all big brands in the world.

Explore our multipack can packaging solutions;

Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 11:36:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
