Smurfit Kappa has developed a recyclable film to replace the nylon which is commonly used in bag-in-box products, particularly in the US.



Nylon bags are often used in bag-in-box packaging which requires extra protection, for example motor oil or detergents or large industrial-use food bags. Nylon is also sometimes chosen when there is particularly long or complex supply chain.



Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box has developed a polyethylene film which has similar properties to nylon, in terms of strength and resilience but, unlike nylon, is recyclable.



Massimiliano Bianchi, COO of Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box, commented: "Our new Lx polyethylene film is much better for the planet because polyethylene is the most developed recyclability stream in the flexible packaging sector.



We are delighted that we can now offer our customers a sustainable alternative which doesn't compromise on quality, reliability or safety. This innovative film can replace the nylon used in many different bag types because it delivers undeniable and consistent performance no matter what the application and requirements."



Lx polyethylene is the latest addition to Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box's broad portfolio of sustainable films offered globally for different market segments and supply chain demands.



