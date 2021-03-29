Smurfit Kappa : SKG Annual Report 2020

Leading Innovating Delivering
annual report 2020
Smurfit Kappa ('SKG'), a FTSE 100 company, is one of the leading providers of paper-based packaging solutions in the world.
We operate across 35 countries with around 46,000 employees in over 350 production sites with revenue of €8.5 billion in 2020.
Developing innovative solutions
How we measurably reduced costs and
improved efficiencies for our customers
and our business.
Read more page 8
Delivering a better tomorrow
How we provide sustainable solutions through our value chain.
Read more page 44
Overview
Strategic Report
Governance
Financial StatementsSupplementary Information
Overview
01-15
Who We Are 1
Financial Highlights of 2020 2
Where We Operate 4
Our Business Model 6
Innovation 8
Better Planet 2050 15
Strategic Report
16-63
Chair's Statement 16
Our Purpose 19
|
Group Chief Executive Officer's Statement
|
22
|
Strategy
|
26
|
Key Performance Indicators
|
28
|
Risk Report
|
32
|
Finance Review
|
36
|
Stakeholder Engagement
|
40
|
Sustainability
|
44
|
People
|
52
|
Governance
|
64-104
|
Board of Directors
|
64
|
Corporate Governance Statement
|
68
|
Audit Committee Report
|
73
|
Remuneration Report
|
76
|
Nomination Committee Report
|
98
|
Sustainability Committee Report
|
100
|
Directors' Report
|
102
|
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
|
104
Financial Statements
105-177
Independent Auditor's Report 105
Consolidated Income Statement 112
Consolidated Statement of
Comprehensive Income 113
Consolidated Balance Sheet 114
Company Balance Sheet 115
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 116
Company Statement of Changes in Equity 117
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 118
Company Statement of Cash Flows 119
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 120
Supplementary
|
Information
|
178-184
|
Alternative Performance Measures
|
178
|
Shareholder Information
|
184
Smurfit Kappa Annual Report 2020 1
Financial Highlights of 2020
Continuing to deliver
A year of strong delivery and performance.
These financial Key Performance Indicators are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards. Further information in relation to these Alternative Performance Measures is included in the Supplementary Information section on pages 178 to 183.
2
Smurfit Kappa Annual Report 2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.