Smurfit Kappa : SKG Annual Report 2020

Smurfit Kappa ('SKG'), a FTSE 100 company, is one of the leading providers of paper-based packaging solutions in the world.

We operate across 35 countries with around 46,000 employees in over 350 production sites with revenue of €8.5 billion in 2020.

Developing innovative solutions

How we measurably reduced costs and

improved efficiencies for our customers

and our business.

Overview

Strategic Report

Governance

Financial StatementsSupplementary Information

Overview

01-15

Who We Are 1

Financial Highlights of 2020 2

Where We Operate 4

Our Business Model 6

Innovation 8

Better Planet 2050 15

Strategic Report

16-63

Chair's Statement 16

Our Purpose 19

Group Chief Executive Officer's Statement
Strategy
Key Performance Indicators
Risk Report
Finance Review
Stakeholder Engagement
Sustainability
People

Financial Statements

105-177

Independent Auditor's Report 105

Consolidated Income Statement 112

Consolidated Statement of

Comprehensive Income 113

Consolidated Balance Sheet 114

Company Balance Sheet 115

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 116

Company Statement of Changes in Equity 117

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 118

Company Statement of Cash Flows 119

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 120

Supplementary

Alternative Performance Measures
Shareholder Information

Financial Highlights of 2020

Continuing to deliver

A year of strong delivery and performance.

*

These financial Key Performance Indicators are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards. Further information in relation to these Alternative Performance Measures is included in the Supplementary Information section on pages 178 to 183.

