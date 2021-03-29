Log in
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

(SK3)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 03/29 11:30:26 am
40.46 EUR   -0.74%
01:02pSMURFIT KAPPA  : SKG Annual Report 2020
PU
01:02pSMURFIT KAPPA  : SKG Form of Proxy 2021
PU
01:00pSMURFIT KAPPA  : Letter and Notice 2021
PU
Smurfit Kappa : SKG Annual Report 2020

03/29/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
Leading Innovating Delivering

annual report 2020

Smurfit Kappa ('SKG'), a FTSE 100 company, is one of the leading providers of paper-based packaging solutions in the world.

We operate across 35 countries with around 46,000 employees in over 350 production sites with revenue of €8.5 billion in 2020.

Developing innovative solutions

How we measurably reduced costs and

improved efficiencies for our customers

and our business.

Read more page 8

Delivering a better tomorrow

How we provide sustainable solutions through our value chain.

Read more page 44

Overview

Strategic Report

Governance

Financial StatementsSupplementary Information

Overview

01-15

Who We Are 1

Financial Highlights of 2020 2

Where We Operate 4

Our Business Model 6

Innovation 8

Better Planet 2050 15

Strategic Report

16-63

Chair's Statement 16

Our Purpose 19

Group Chief Executive Officer's Statement

22

Strategy

26

Key Performance Indicators

28

Risk Report

32

Finance Review

36

Stakeholder Engagement

40

Sustainability

44

People

52

Governance

64-104

Board of Directors

64

Corporate Governance Statement

68

Audit Committee Report

73

Remuneration Report

76

Nomination Committee Report

98

Sustainability Committee Report

100

Directors' Report

102

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

104

Financial Statements

105-177

Independent Auditor's Report 105

Consolidated Income Statement 112

Consolidated Statement of

Comprehensive Income 113

Consolidated Balance Sheet 114

Company Balance Sheet 115

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 116

Company Statement of Changes in Equity 117

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 118

Company Statement of Cash Flows 119

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 120

Supplementary

Information

178-184

Alternative Performance Measures

178

Shareholder Information

184

Smurfit Kappa Annual Report 2020 1

Financial Highlights of 2020

Continuing to deliver

A year of strong delivery and performance.

*

These financial Key Performance Indicators are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards. Further information in relation to these Alternative Performance Measures is included in the Supplementary Information section on pages 178 to 183.

2

Smurfit Kappa Annual Report 2020



Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 17:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 8 454 M 9 956 M 9 956 M
Net income 2020 541 M 637 M 637 M
Net Debt 2020 2 574 M 3 032 M 3 032 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 3,35%
Capitalization 10 493 M 12 375 M 12 357 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 45,19 €
Last Close Price 40,76 €
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony Paul James Smurfit Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth Bowles Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Irial Finan Chairman
Arco Berkenbosch Vice President-Marketing, Research & Development
Richard Schouten Group Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC7.15%11 858
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY10.84%21 012
WESTROCK COMPANY23.09%13 458
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-1.73%12 687
MONDI PLC11.14%12 337
NINE DRAGONS PAPER (HOLDINGS) LIMITED2.00%8 145
