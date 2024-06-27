Smurfit Kappa Group PLC - Dublin-based packaging maker - Gets regulatory clearances for combination with WestRock Co. Remains on track to close on July 5.

In September, Smurfit agreed to merge with the US's WestRock Co, in order to combine as Smurfit Westrock. At the time it said the merger will create a global leader in sustainable packaging, headquartered at Smurfit's current site in Dublin. The new company's North and South American operations will be headquartered at WestRock's base in Atlanta, Georgia.

Current stock price: 3,534.00 pence, down 0.1% in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 36%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.