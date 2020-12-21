Log in
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

(SK3)
Smurfit Kappa : strength in innovative design leads to award success in Brazil

12/21/2020 | 08:15am EST
Smurfit Kappa's strength in innovative design leads to award success in Brazil

Smurfit Kappa has been recognised as a leader in innovative packaging design scooping numerous prestigious awards recently in Brazil. The ABRE awards recognises packaging which stands out as icons of excellence in quality, technology, design, functionality, sustainability and innovation.

Smurfit Kappa, which has a strong track record in creating innovative and sustainable solutions, won an ABRE award in the 'Solutions for Retail and E-commerce' category for confectionery producer Docile using the shelf ready packaging (SRP) solution.

Shelf ready packaging (SRP) get products from case to shelf in one smooth movement rather than decanting single units. The award winning customised solution for Docile's Maxmallow product resulted in a 50% reduction in shelf replacement time and led to an 18% increase in sales due to the more attractive design and consumer friendly packaging.

Smurfit Kappa Brazil also won two awards from EMBANEWS in the 'Technology & Quality' and 'Marketing' categories. The company was awarded for its technological approach to packaging, with use of eye tracking technology tools. Developed at the Experience Centre in Brazil, this technology captures the movement of consumer's eyes in a retail environment which helps analyse and provide insights on how attractive and effective packaging is to consumers.

The second award was for a sustainable and durable packaging solution designed for an egg producer which can now offer an e-commerce option to their customers.

On receiving the awards, Manuel Alcalá, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Brazil said: 'Smurfit Kappa is committed to providing sustainable and innovative packaging solutions for our customers and we are delighted to be recognised with these awards.'

'Sustainability and innovation are at the core of our business and we have a proven track record in providing our customers with packaging solutions that result in more efficient supply chains and boosting product sales', added Mr Alcalá.

Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 13:14:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
