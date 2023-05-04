Smurfit Kappa : to exhibit at Expoliva 2023

Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box, a leading global provider of packaging solutions, is proud to announce that they will be exhibiting at the Expoliva trade show in Jaén, Spain. The show, which takes place May 10-13, is a major industry event gathering the leading producers and suppliers in the olive oil sector.



At the show, Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box will be showcasing their innovative packaging solutions for olive oil. With over 45 years of experience, the company has developed a wide range of Bag-in-Box® and Pouch-Up® solutions to meet the needs of the olive oil industry. The company is committed to providing the highest quality products and services, as well as helping their customers reduce their environmental impact.



"We are excited to be part of the Expoliva trade show" said Sales Director of Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box Spain, Agustin Perojo. "We want to show our customers and visitors the sustainable advantages of Bag-in-Box® packaging as well as its high proven capacity of protecting the organoleptic qualities of olive oil".