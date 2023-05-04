Advanced search
    SK3   IE00B1RR8406

SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

(SK3)
04:08:17 2023-05-04
33.23 EUR   -0.51%
Smurfit Kappa Group plc - First Quarter 2023 Trading Update

Smurfit Kappa : to exhibit at Expoliva 2023

05/04/2023 | 03:53am EDT
Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box, a leading global provider of packaging solutions, is proud to announce that they will be exhibiting at the Expoliva trade show in Jaén, Spain. The show, which takes place May 10-13, is a major industry event gathering the leading producers and suppliers in the olive oil sector.

At the show, Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box will be showcasing their innovative packaging solutions for olive oil. With over 45 years of experience, the company has developed a wide range of Bag-in-Box® and Pouch-Up® solutions to meet the needs of the olive oil industry. The company is committed to providing the highest quality products and services, as well as helping their customers reduce their environmental impact.

"We are excited to be part of the Expoliva trade show" said Sales Director of Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box Spain, Agustin Perojo. "We want to show our customers and visitors the sustainable advantages of Bag-in-Box® packaging as well as its high proven capacity of protecting the organoleptic qualities of olive oil".

Attachments

Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 07:52:05 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2023 11 828 M 13 076 M 13 076 M
Net income 2023 855 M 945 M 945 M
Net Debt 2023 2 665 M 2 946 M 2 946 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 4,43%
Capitalization 8 597 M 9 505 M 9 505 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Managers and Directors
Anthony Paul James Smurfit Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth Bowles Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Irial Finan Chairman
Arco Berkenbosch Vice President-Marketing, Research & Development
Richard Schouten Group Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-3.36%9 505
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA4.49%12 327
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-6.73%11 536
SIG GROUP AG17.72%10 167
WESTROCK COMPANY-16.61%7 673
MONDI PLC-10.29%7 665
