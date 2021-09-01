Log in
01:02aSMW : Appendix 1 to Preliminary Full Year Results to 30 June 2021
PU
01:02aSMW : Results Announcement
PU
01:02aSMW : Preliminary Full Year Results to 30 June 2021
PU
SMW : Appendix 1 to Preliminary Full Year Results to 30 June 2021

09/01/2021 | 01:02am EDT
Appendix 1 release

30 August 2021

SMW Group Limited - Preliminary Full Year Results to 30 June 2021

Preliminary announcement for the year ended 30 June 2021

Preliminary unaudited full year report on consolidated results of SMW Group in accordance with Appendix 2 of the NZX Listing Rules.

This report has been prepared in a manner which complies with generally accepted accounting practice and gives a true and fair view of the matters to which the report relates and is based on unaudited financial statements.

The accounting policies used in the preparation of these financial statements are consistent with those used in the interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2020.

SMW Group Limited completed its acquisition of the Australian company All Industrial Network ('AIN') on 8 July 2020. Immediately prior to this transaction, AIN acquired Alertvale Pty Ltd ('Alertvale') and BAE Engineering & Solar Pty Ltd ('BAE'), both Australian mining services businesses.

The statutory financial results are set out in the table below. The SMW Group incurred a net loss after income tax of $5.5 million as a result of the adverse market conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the unfavourable economic impacts on the coal sector within Australia. The results for the year ended 30 June 2021 are prepared in accordance with New Zealand equivalents to International Financial Reporting Standards (NZ IFRS) and also include several one-off costs associated with the integration and re-branding of the two operating business units. A summary of the underlying financial results is included below to facilitate an understanding of the underlying operational performance of the SMW Group and promote comparison with the wider industry.

Financial Summary

Year ended

Year ended

30-Jun-21

30-Jun-21

$'000

$'000

Statutory

Underlying1

Revenue

52,003

52,003

EBITDA2

(673)

3,776

NPATA3

(5,245)

(796)

NPAT

(5,460)

(1,011)

  1. Underlying profit reflects the statutory profit adjusted for the one off costs associated with the transaction that occurred on 8 July 2020.
  2. EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and is a non-IFRS measure
  3. NPATA refers to net profit after tax adjusted to exclude the amortisation of intangible assets and is a non-IFRS measure

A reconciliation between underlying net profit after tax and statutory net profit after tax is detailed below:

Year ended

30-Jun-21

$'000

Statutory NPAT

(5,460)

Share-base payment expense1

1,033

Listing costs now deemed issue of share capital on acquisition2

964

Transaction costs3

2,046

One-off non recurrring integration costs4

406

Underlying NPAT

(1,011)

  1. This expense relates to the shares issued to the Company directors and management including the tax obligations associated with the isse of these shares
  2. Lisitng costs now deemed issue of share capital on acquisition represent the cash payment to made to the pre-transaction owners and the shares issued to pre-transaction shareholders
  3. Transaction costs relate to advisor fees incurred as part of the transaction
  4. The costs associated with the rebranding and integration activites assoicated with the the operating business units

Note: the normalisation adjustments between Statutory and Underlying NPAT total $4.4 million. This total adjustment would equate to the difference between Statutory and Underlying EBITDA and NPATA

In accordance with NZ IFRS, SMW Group's acquisition of AIN, and AIN's acquisitions of Alertvale and BAE, both constitute reverse acquisitions. For accounting purposes Alertvale is deemed to be the acquiring entity of both reverse acquisitions and the financial statements presented are a continuation of Alertvale including comparative financial information.

Relevant matters in relation to the reverse acquisitions are as follows:

  • Given the reverse acquisition nature of the transaction for accounting purposes, SMW Group has applied the continuation method of accounting which results in all comparative period information relating to Alertvale.
  • Under continuation accounting, SMW Group is effectively presenting its financial results on an historical cost basis, whereby the assets and liabilities of the deemed acquirer (Alertvale) are recognised at their previous carrying amounts. No adjustments are made to reflect fair values and no new assets (including goodwill) and liabilities of the deemed acquirer are recognised at the date of the acquisition. The intangible assets recognised on acquisition consist of goodwill and customer contracts and relationships solely attributed to BAE.
  • SMW Group's acquisition of AIN does not meet the definition of a business combination under
    NZ IFRS 3. It has been recognised as a share-based payment arrangement under NZ IFRS 2. Consequently, the shares issued to SMW Group's pre-transaction Shareholders are treated as share-based payments and expensed on the date of the reverse acquisition.
  • The cash payment to SMW Group's pre-transaction Shareholders and the transaction costs associated with the reverse acquisition are also expensed on the date of the acquisition under NZ IFRS 32 as they are not transaction costs directly attributable to the issuance of new equity.

Given that the comparative financial information relates to Alertvale as the deemed acquirer, no discussion on the comparison between the two reporting periods has been included as the comparative information, albeit prepared in accordance with IFRS, is not like for like in nature.

No dividends paid, recommended or declared during the period 30 June 2021.

The Company has a formally constituted Audit & Risk Committee of the Board of Directors.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income - unaudited

2021

2020

$'000

$'000

Revenue

52,003

48,488

Other income

4,059

2,413

Expenses

Changes in inventories

1,358

(1,327)

Raw materials and consumables used

(12,259)

(9,413)

Administration expenses

(5,307)

(3,689)

Freight & cartage

(578)

(430)

Employee benefits expense

(31,262)

(24,880)

Motor vehicle expenses

(1,210)

(1,060)

Depreciation and amortisation expense

(2,661)

(1,803)

Plant & equipment hire

(459)

(425)

Travel & accommodation

(460)

(602)

Other expenses

(6,263)

(1,332)

Impairment expenses

(139)

(210)

Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment

(156)

(7)

Finance costs at amortised cost

(1,360)

(952)

Profit/(loss) before income tax expense

(4,694)

4,771

Income tax expense

(766)

(1,333)

Profit/(loss) after income tax expense for the year attributable to the

owners of SMW Group Limited

(5,460)

3,438

Other comprehensive (loss) / income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Loss on the revaluation of equity instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income, net of tax

(22)

-

Other comprehensive (loss) / income for the year, net of tax

(22)

-

Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the year attributable to the

owners of SMW Group Limited

(5,482)

3,438

Cents

Cents

Basic earnings per share

(10.29) 3,370,588.24

Diluted earnings per share

(10.29) 3,370,588.24

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - unaudited

2021

2020

Assets

$'000

$'000

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

240

628

Trade and other receivables

10,745

7,544

Inventories

527

208

Contract assets

735

1,177

Other assets

545

584

Total current assets

12,792

10,141

Non-current assets

Receivables

22

25

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

-

149

Property, plant and equipment

5,976

4,789

Right-of-use assets

9,219

7,978

Intangibles

8,512

215

Deferred tax

3,314

2,729

Total non-current assets

27,043

15,885

Total assets

39,835

26,026

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

11,886

2,805

Borrowings

5,178

1,833

Lease liabilities

3,120

1,479

Income tax

1,886

1,581

Employee benefits

1,397

1,103

Contract liabilities

245

788

Total current liabilities

23,712

9,589

Non-current liabilities

Payables

5,878

-

Borrowings

870

-

Lease liabilities

10,589

9,755

Deferred tax

3,217

2,214

Employee benefits

330

237

Total non-current liabilities

20,884

12,206

Total liabilities

44,596

21,795

Net assets/(liabilities)

(4,761)

4,231

Equity

Issued capital

6,391

-

Reserves

(969)

22

Retained profits/(accumulated losses)

(10,183)

4,209

Total equity/(deficiency)

(4,761)

4,231

Cents

Cents

Net tangible assets per share

(0.49)

(67,058.82)

Statement of Changes in Equity - unaudited

Issued

Retained

capital

Reserves

profits

Total equity

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 1 July 2019

-

22

1,195

1,217

Profit after income tax expense for the year

-

-

3,438

3,438

Other comprehensive (loss) / income for the

year, net of tax

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the

year

-

-

3,438

3,438

Transactions with owners in their capacity as

owners:

Dividends paid (note 30)

-

-

(424)

(424)

Balance at 30 June 2020

-

22

4,209

4,231

Issued

Retained

Total

deficiency in

capital

Reserves

profits

equity

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 1 July 2020

-

22

4,209

4,231

Loss after income tax expense for the year

-

-

(5,460)

(5,460)

Other comprehensive (loss) / income for the

year, net of tax

-

(22)

-

(22)

Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the

year

-

(22)

(5,460)

(5,482)

Transactions with owners in their capacity as

owners:

Share-based payments

-

549

-

549

Deemed issue of share capital on acquisition

(note 28)

391

-

-

391

Issue of ordinary shares as consideration for

business combinations, net of transaction costs

(note 28)

6,000

-

-

6,000

Reserve arising from business combinations

under common control (note 29)

-

(1,519)

-

(1,519)

Distribution to owners of Alertvale Pty Ltd as

part of a reverse listing

-

-

(8,593)

(8,593)

Dividends paid (note 30)

-

-

(338)

(338)

Balance at 30 June 2021

6,391

(970)

(10,182)

(4,761)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SMW Group Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 05:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
Troy Donovan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jill Elizabeth Hatchwell Chairman
Christopher David Castle Independent Director
Gregory James Kern Executive Director
Oliver Sabu Executive Director
