SMW : Appendix 1 to Preliminary Full Year Results to 30 June 2021

Appendix 1 release

30 August 2021

SMW Group Limited - Preliminary Full Year Results to 30 June 2021

Preliminary announcement for the year ended 30 June 2021

Preliminary unaudited full year report on consolidated results of SMW Group in accordance with Appendix 2 of the NZX Listing Rules.

This report has been prepared in a manner which complies with generally accepted accounting practice and gives a true and fair view of the matters to which the report relates and is based on unaudited financial statements.

The accounting policies used in the preparation of these financial statements are consistent with those used in the interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2020.

SMW Group Limited completed its acquisition of the Australian company All Industrial Network ('AIN') on 8 July 2020. Immediately prior to this transaction, AIN acquired Alertvale Pty Ltd ('Alertvale') and BAE Engineering & Solar Pty Ltd ('BAE'), both Australian mining services businesses.

The statutory financial results are set out in the table below. The SMW Group incurred a net loss after income tax of $5.5 million as a result of the adverse market conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the unfavourable economic impacts on the coal sector within Australia. The results for the year ended 30 June 2021 are prepared in accordance with New Zealand equivalents to International Financial Reporting Standards (NZ IFRS) and also include several one-off costs associated with the integration and re-branding of the two operating business units. A summary of the underlying financial results is included below to facilitate an understanding of the underlying operational performance of the SMW Group and promote comparison with the wider industry.

Financial Summary Year ended Year ended 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-21 $'000 $'000 Statutory Underlying1 Revenue 52,003 52,003 EBITDA2 (673) 3,776 NPATA3 (5,245) (796) NPAT (5,460) (1,011)