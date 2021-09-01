SMW : Results Announcement

Results announcement
(for Equity Security issuer/Equity and Debt Security issuer)
Results for announcement to the market
|
Name of issuer
|
|
|
SMW Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Period
|
|
|
12 months to 30 June 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous Reporting Period
|
|
|
12 months to 30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
|
AUD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount (000s)
|
|
|
Percentage change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue from continuing
|
$52,003
|
|
|
7%
|
operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenue
|
$52,003
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit/(loss) from
|
$(5,460)
|
|
|
(259)%
|
continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net profit/(loss)
|
$(5,482)
|
|
|
(259)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interim/Final Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount per Quoted Equity
|
|
It is not proposed to pay a dividend for the reporting period.
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imputed amount per Quoted
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
Equity Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend Payment Date
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current period
|
|
Prior comparable period
|
Net tangible assets per
|
$(0.486)
|
|
|
$(67,058.824)
|
Quoted Equity Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A brief explanation of any of
|
|
Refer the NZX announcement and Appendix 1 accompanying
|
the figures above necessary
|
|
this announcement relating to the acquisition that occurred on 8
|
to enable the figures to be
|
|
July 2020 and application of NZ IFRS in respect of this
|
understood
|
|
acquisition.
|
|
|
|
|
Authority for this announcement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of person authorised
|
|
Troy Donovan
|
|
to make this announcement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact person for this
|
|
Troy Donovan
|
|
announcement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact phone number
|
0408 189 916
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact email address
|
|
Troy.donovan@smwgroup.com.au
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of release through MAP
|
30/08/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited preliminary financial report accompany this announcement.
