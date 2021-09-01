Log in
    SMW   NZNZIE0007S5

SMW GROUP LIMITED

(SMW)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 06/24
1 NZD   0.00%
Summary 
Summary

SMW : Results Announcement

09/01/2021 | 01:02am EDT
Results announcement

(for Equity Security issuer/Equity and Debt Security issuer)

Updated as at 17 October 2019

Results for announcement to the market

Name of issuer

SMW Group Limited

Reporting Period

12 months to 30 June 2021

Previous Reporting Period

12 months to 30 June 2020

Currency

AUD

Amount (000s)

Percentage change

Revenue from continuing

$52,003

7%

operations

Total Revenue

$52,003

7%

Net profit/(loss) from

$(5,460)

(259)%

continuing operations

Total net profit/(loss)

$(5,482)

(259)%

Interim/Final Dividend

Amount per Quoted Equity

It is not proposed to pay a dividend for the reporting period.

Security

Imputed amount per Quoted

Not applicable

Equity Security

Record Date

Not applicable

Dividend Payment Date

Not applicable

Current period

Prior comparable period

Net tangible assets per

$(0.486)

$(67,058.824)

Quoted Equity Security

A brief explanation of any of

Refer the NZX announcement and Appendix 1 accompanying

the figures above necessary

this announcement relating to the acquisition that occurred on 8

to enable the figures to be

July 2020 and application of NZ IFRS in respect of this

understood

acquisition.

Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised

Troy Donovan

to make this announcement

Contact person for this

Troy Donovan

announcement

Contact phone number

0408 189 916

Contact email address

Troy.donovan@smwgroup.com.au

Date of release through MAP

30/08/2021

Unaudited preliminary financial report accompany this announcement.

12677354_1

Disclaimer

SMW Group Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 05:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
Troy Donovan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jill Elizabeth Hatchwell Chairman
Christopher David Castle Independent Director
Gregory James Kern Executive Director
Oliver Sabu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMW GROUP LIMITED-41.18%38
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S-3.91%1 780
IMDEX LIMITED37.39%660
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.4.55%525
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-36.13%457
GR ENGINEERING SERVICES LIMITED50.00%215