SMX, IntellectEU and Plastics App Collaborating To enable R&D to Production to Recycling A Full Circular Economy Platform Service Special for Earth Day Focus

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMX (Security Matters) plc (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) is pleased to announce a joint plastics solution with IntellectEU, a strategic development partner in the digital finance and sustainability markets, and Plastics App, an innovative compounding lab, for Earth Day (22 April).

Through this service with Plastics App, the companies jointly provide base chemistry companies, converters, and brands with a rapid path to market for the development, compliance, and certification of new material, ethical sourcing, and recycling compliance. Through the collaboration with IntellectEU, the companies jointly are engaging in the creation (design and develop) of a versatile platform for various industries, use cases, and clients, to various materials including but not limited to plastics traceability and circularity.

The synergetic collaboration will provide companies with one-stop-shop access to Plastics App's innovative compounding lab which offers cutting-edge engineering solutions together with a full set of testing portfolios. The end-to-end process includes materials development, pilot production, testing and analysis on both micro and macro scales, failure analysis, long-term performance under harsh environmental conditions, processability, and more. In addition, materials will be tested and certified to ensure compatibility with the food contact regulations (EU 10/2011) by evaluating the migration of markers from the material to the food using dedicated simulants that mimic various types of food products.

Further the service will target companies and trade associations, including:

Manufacturers aiming to boost recycled content.

Organizations looking for DLT-based supply chain alternatives after unsatisfactory commercial blockchain rollouts.

Companies focused on optimizing supply chains and minimizing single-supplier reliance.

Enterprises conscious about ethical sourcing and willing to provide end-to-end transparency to their customer base.

About IntellectEU

IntellectEU is a strategic development partner in the digital finance and sustainability markets, with deep experience providing advanced technology solutions and strategic advisory services to enterprises. As a leading player in sustainable digital innovation, IntellectEU has successfully pioneered advancements in voluntary carbon markets (VCMs), digital green securities, digital monitoring/reporting/verification (DMRV), and real asset tokenization. The company's Catalyst Blockchain Manager simplifies technical complexities, enabling customers to seamlessly customize, implement, and scale their blockchain applications according to their unique requirements. Through its unparalleled expertise and commitment to driving financial markets towards a sustainable future, IntellectEU has consistently demonstrated its leadership in emerging technology solutions.

About Plastics App

Plastics App is an agile plastics and polymers applicative innovation compounding lab and a prototype scale designer-compound manufacturer. Plastics App addresses the needs of well-established companies and startups for disruptive plastics and polymer compounding innovation solutions. Plastics App is an independent R&D and testing lab specializing in custom-engineered compounds & 3D filaments production. The Plastics App team comprises exceptional engineering & scientific team with strong multi-disciplinary academic expertise and rich industrial experience.

About SMX

As global businesses faces new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

