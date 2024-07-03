New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ: SMX) (NASDAQ: SMXWW), a pioneer in digitizing physical objects for a circular economy, proudly announces their new solution to deliver a centralized blockchain reporting system for supply chain data, focusing on ethical sourcing, origination, and brand authentication in the Natural Rubber industry.

SMX technology addresses the challenges faced by multinational organizations in meeting compliance and reporting standards related to:

Ethical sourcing of materials

Child labour

Use of conflict minerals

Use of chemicals & pesticides

Location and identification of farms and farmers

EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) reporting

The key benefits include the ability to move marked commodities downstream in a traceable, transparent, and compliant manner, linked to an irrefutable digital blockchain record. This transition from paper-based and manual auditing to real-time digital reporting helps reduce compliance and audit costs, lower reputational risks, and enhance productivity across supply chain operations.

Integrated Supply Chain Monitoring Platform

The Company developed a comprehensive platform for natural rubber producers and suppliers to monitor their supply chains in real-time. This digital platform is designed to integrate data from various sources, including polygon information, satellite imagery, on-ground sensors, risk assessment document management and blockchain records, to provide a holistic view of supply chain activities from tree to finished product in one centralised platform (tree, producer, compounder, manufacturer, brand and recycler).

Customizable Compliance Dashboard

The dashboard is designed to provide real-time updates, alerts, and comprehensive reports for internal and external stakeholders to support the EUDR due diligence statements and reporting requirements at the shipment level. The dashboard will project information from the SMX blockchain and all validated 3rd party data to ensure the highest levels of data integrity. Furthermore the platform would capture the latest deforestation and forest degradation reporting and ties it to the physical movement of natural rubber from tree to finished product. All connections to 3rd party systems are linked via SMX API integration, aiding secure and low cost information sharing.

EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) Compliance

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that 420 million hectares of forest were lost to deforestation between 1990 and 2020, with EU consumption representing around 10% of global deforestation. In December 2022, the European Parliament and the Council agreed on an EU regulation to ensure that key goods placed on the EU market will no longer contribute to deforestation and forest degradation.

Once the new rules are enforced, all relevant companies must conduct strict due diligence if they place on the EU market, or export from it, commodities like palm oil, cattle, soy, coffee, cocoa, timber, and rubber. These commodities are major drivers of deforestation due to agricultural expansion. SMX's tech solution is designed to empower organizations to deliver transparent, auditable, and compliant solutions to meet these EU regulations.

SMX Technology Advantages

SMX technology provides a comprehensive solution that ensures:

Traceability spanning the entire ecosystem of the marked material from origin to final product - without altering the commodities' original characteristics.

Location-based reporting on material and quality

Adherence to industry best practices

Transparent reporting throughout the supply chain

Regulatory & compliance reporting on supply chains and products from origin to final product sale through a secure digital platform

Enabling near real-time EUDR reporting with information held on the blockchain, satisfying the minimum five-year document storage required by EUDR regulations

Addressing the Complex Supply Chain of Natural Rubber

It has been reported that the natural rubber consumed in the EU is mostly imported with a significant amount produced by small holders. SMX believes that this makes ensuring transparency and traceability extremely challenging. Unsustainable rubber production can lead to deforestation, biodiversity loss, and adverse impacts on smallholders' living conditions, local communities, and workers' rights.

SMX believes that the inclusion of natural rubber in the EU Deforestation Regulation will benefit companies with transparent supply chains, such as those that use SMX's solutions. The new regulation sets strong mandatory due diligence rules for companies that place relevant products on the EU market or export them, ensuring deforestation-free and legal production.

SMX "Plantation to Market" Technology Platform

The integration of SMX technology in the natural rubber supply chain is expected to enable end-to-end traceability and transparent output in terms of Chain of Custody from downstream sources to finished goods sales. Brands will be able to tangibly authenticate and provide irrefutable proof of quality, quantity, and origin, including ethical sourcing and sustainable farming practices, for credible ESG reporting to stakeholders, customers, auditors, and regulators.

SMX technology can address the challenge of ESG criteria, ethical sourcing, and EU deforestation compliance, allowing for digitizing the supply chain in the "first mile" and enabling the movement of natural rubber downstream along with a digital record. The SMX marker can scan and report on the origin location where it was added and first scanned, allowing companies to report in near real-time on all aspects of natural rubber products at any stage of the supply chain.





About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

References:

¹ Regulation (EU) 2023/1115 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 31 May 2023

Web: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/eli/reg/2023/1115/oj

² EUDR - EU Deforestation-free Regulation

Web: https://www.global-traceability.com/eudr-eu-deforestation-free regulation/?gclid=CjwKCAjw44mlBhAQEiwAqP3eVpS-C0Xy0-XBmk5NwtADuaaSFA1hj6fO6KybKtk9RIjFU_N4h4IEWhoC0eIQAvD_BwE

³ EU adopts new rules for deforestation-free products

Web: EU adopts new rules for deforestation-free products | White & Case LLP (whitecase.com)

