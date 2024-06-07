UNITED STATES

For the month of June 2024

SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

Termination of CFO

Ofira Bar, the Chief Financial Officer of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (the "Company"), and the Company mutually agreed to terminate Ms. Bar's employment with the Company, effective on June 4, 2024.

As of June 7, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"), effective immediately, appointed Amir Bader, a member of the Board and its Audit and Compensation Committees, as interim CFO while the Company searches for a permanent replacement for the CFO position.

Date: June 7, 2024