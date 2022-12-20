Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Snail, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNAL   US83301J1007

SNAIL, INC.

(SNAL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:23 2022-12-20 am EST
1.500 USD   +3.45%
12/15Snail Posts Lower Q3 Revenue
MT
12/15Snail, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
12/15Earnings Flash (SNAL) SNAIL Posts Q3 Revenue $15.6M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

More visas for Afghans who helped U.S. included in spending bill

12/20/2022 | 11:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A provision to provide 4,000 more visas for Afghans who worked with the United States was included in a massive government spending bill unveiled on Monday, along with an extension of the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program until 2024.

SIVs are available to many Afghans who aided U.S. forces as interpreters and translators, as well as in other roles, and who fear reprisals by the Taliban, the Islamist militant group that swiftly seized the country when U.S. forces withdrew in August 2021.

But while thousands have come to the United States under the program, many thousands more remain in the country, delayed by a complicated vetting process that can move at a snail's pace. Advocates estimate there could be 60,000 left who worked with Americans during the 20-year occupation.

The program's inclusion in the omnibus means it will not expire next year, which was a risk after it was not extended in the annual National Defense Authorization Act passed this month.

Backers of the SIV program have pushed for its expansion for years, despite stiff opposition from opponents who insist an influx of Afghans could pose a security threat.

"This is about upholding the vow we made to the brave individuals who risked their lives and the safety of their families for the U.S. mission," Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a leader of the fight for the provision, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Patricia Zengerle


© Reuters 2022
All news about SNAIL, INC.
12/15Snail Posts Lower Q3 Revenue
MT
12/15Snail, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
12/15Earnings Flash (SNAL) SNAIL Posts Q3 Revenue $15.6M
MT
11/11Sector Update: Consumer Staples Stocks Trim Midday Losses
MT
11/11Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Split Between Gains, Losses
MT
11/11Snail Unveils $5 Million Buyback Program -- Shares Surge Friday Afternoon
MT
11/11Sector Update: Consumer
MT
11/11Snail, Inc.(NasdaqCM:SNAL) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
11/10Snail Unveils $5 Million Buyback Program -- Shares Surge Late Hours
MT
11/10Snail, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $5 million worth of its shares.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 107 M - -
Net income 2021 8,47 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,48 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 53,5 M 53,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 4,53%
Chart SNAIL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Snail, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAIL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jim S. Tsai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Heidy K. Chow Chief Financial Officer & Director
Shi Hai Chairman
Peter Kang Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sandra Pundmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAIL, INC.0.00%54
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.51%1 792 916
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.69%49 290
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.83%47 546
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-12.42%44 151
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-63.50%35 561