Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On June 27, 2024, Snail, Inc. (the "Company") received a deficiency letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, for the last thirty (30) consecutive business days (from May 10, 2024 to June 26, 2024), the bid price for the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock"), had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued inclusion on the Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Rule"). In accordance with Nasdaq rules, the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until December 24, 2024 (the "Compliance Date"), to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. If, at any time before the Compliance Date, the bid price for the Common Stock closes at $1.00 or more for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive business days, the Staff will provide written notification to the Company that it complies with the Bid Price Rule and the matter will be closed.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule by the Compliance Date, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the Bid Price Rule, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the Company meets these requirements, we will inform the Company that it has been granted an additional 180 calendar days. However, if it appears to Staff that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, the Staff will provide notice that the Company's Common Stock will be subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the Staff's delisting determination to a Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel.