CULVER CITY, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or "the Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced the release of significant new content for ARK: Survival Ascended. This update, featuring the Scorched Earth Expansion Map and Bob's Tall Tales DLC, is designed to enhance the gaming experience and deepen the ARK universe, underlining Snail Games' dedication to engaging a broader audience.

The Scorched Earth Expansion Map, available at no additional cost to players of ARK: Survival Ascended starting April 1st, introduces players to an immersive desert environment filled with new survival dynamics and challenges. Additionally, the paid DLC, Bob's Tall Tales, voiced by Karl Urban, offers players a narrative-rich adventure through the lore of ARK. The first story of Bob's Tall Tales available at launch, Frontier Showdown, features desert-themed goodies, the new ability to build train tracks across the landscape, and Wild West-style dino raids. Further stories, including Steampunk Ascent and Wasteland Wars, are slated for future release. The dual launch aims not only to enrich the player's experience but also to extend the appeal of ARK Survival Ascended. Moreover, starting April 1st, ARK Survival Ascended (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) becomes available on Microsoft's Game Pass, extending its reach to a wider player base.

"These new additions to our ARK Survival Ascended represent another strategic initiative to enhance our flagship franchise's position in the competitive gaming industry," said Jim Tsai, CEO of Snail, Inc. "Our investment in expanding ARK: Survival Ascended with compelling content aims to cater our dedicated player base and broaden our game's market reach, brand presence and visibility within the gaming community. We're excited about the future of the ARK franchise as we continue to explore innovative ways to expand and engage our global audience. Moreover, we aim to leverage our expansion and success in the ARK universe and other game titles to increase our market penetration and shareholder value."

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

