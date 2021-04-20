Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Snam S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

#FORUMAutoMotive: Marco Alverà, CEO of Snam, is "Person of the Year" 2021

04/20/2021 | 09:33am EDT
Marco Alverà , CEO of Snam, has been awarded 'Person of the Year' 2021 by #FORUMAutoMotive, an opinion movement on mobility issues and a reference point for the industry in Italy.

Each year, the prize is awarded to the personality who, during the previous twelve months, has excelled in carrying out tangible initiatives for the benefit of mobility as a whole, with possible positive repercussions on the Italian System.

This is the reason why the award was conferred:

'He has led Snam development as a leading energy transition company. He has propelled the growth of biomethane and hydrogen to benefit sustainable mobility - an essential condition for achieving the decarbonisation objective. A strategy that sees natural gas as a bridge and green gases as a long-term solution for a truly 'green' planet, as he well describes in his book 'Rivoluzione Idrogeno'. Managerial skills, courage, far-sightedness, commitment to the community, attention to fairness in the company and ambassador abroad of an Italy that is environmentally aware and projected towards an increasingly sustainable future - these are the merits that everyone recognises in him'.

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 13:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 854 M 3 439 M 3 439 M
Net income 2021 1 158 M 1 395 M 1 395 M
Net Debt 2021 13 649 M 16 447 M 16 447 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 5,54%
Capitalization 15 390 M 18 513 M 18 545 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 015
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart SNAM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Snam S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,01 €
Last Close Price 4,71 €
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Alverà Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Nicola Bedin Chairman
Cosma Panzacchi EVP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Francesco Gori Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.2.28%18 513
ENBRIDGE INC.15.01%75 778
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.25%50 111
TC ENERGY CORPORATION15.23%46 608
KINDER MORGAN, INC.21.58%37 637
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.18.15%28 778
