FORUMAutoMotive: Marco Alverà, CEO of Snam, is "Person of the Year" 2021

Marco Alverà , CEO of Snam, has been awarded 'Person of the Year' 2021 by #FORUMAutoMotive, an opinion movement on mobility issues and a reference point for the industry in Italy.

Each year, the prize is awarded to the personality who, during the previous twelve months, has excelled in carrying out tangible initiatives for the benefit of mobility as a whole, with possible positive repercussions on the Italian System.

This is the reason why the award was conferred:

'He has led Snam development as a leading energy transition company. He has propelled the growth of biomethane and hydrogen to benefit sustainable mobility - an essential condition for achieving the decarbonisation objective. A strategy that sees natural gas as a bridge and green gases as a long-term solution for a truly 'green' planet, as he well describes in his book 'Rivoluzione Idrogeno'. Managerial skills, courage, far-sightedness, commitment to the community, attention to fairness in the company and ambassador abroad of an Italy that is environmentally aware and projected towards an increasingly sustainable future - these are the merits that everyone recognises in him'.