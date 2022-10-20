HyAccelerator: acceleration of the first two start-ups selected by Snam concluded

Snam celebrated the conclusion of the acceleration programme of the two start-ups selected after the first call of HyAccelerator, the programme launched by the company last year to support the most innovative companies in the hydrogen sector.

The start-ups Atawey and EH Group presented their products through pitches in the presence of Snam managers and the heads of CDP Venture Capital's Corporate Partners I Fund, a corporate venture partner umbrella fund that engages major companies through collaboration and investment in start-ups. Snam is a partner of the fund for the Energy Tech segment.

The day marked the culmination of a six-month programme during which the two start-ups benefited from managerial mentorship as well as technical support from a dedicated team, developing new use cases and pre-feasibility studies for pilot projects together with Snam and making contact with potential future partners.

French start-up Atawey aims to design and develop small- and large-scale hydrogen fuelling stations, while Swiss group EH proposes a fuel cell technology that features high power density and radically lower production costs.

Following the first call, a third start-up from Italy, Particular Materials, which develops innovative processes based on the use of "green solvents" such as supercritical water, was included in a specific strand of HyAccelerator (Tech of the Future) focused on the most promising technologies.

HyAccelerator is the first start-up acceleration programme on a global scale managed by a company and entirely focused on hydrogen. Its aim is to enhance technologies with the greatest potential to accelerate the development of the hydrogen value chain and thus contribute to decarbonization efforts, in line with climate targets.

In the coming weeks Snam will launch the second HyAccelerator start-up call, thereby renewing its commitment in this field.