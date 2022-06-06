Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Snam S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/06 03:18:45 am EDT
5.373 EUR   +0.02%
03:14aItaly's De Nora to brave volatile markets with June IPO
RE
02:55aIndustrie De Nora to Launch IPO This Month
DJ
02:49aItaly's Industrie De Nora To Disclose Milan IPO Plans In June
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Industrie De Nora to Launch IPO This Month

06/06/2022 | 02:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ed Frankl

Italian green-hydrogen specialist Industrie De Nora SpA said Monday it intends to list its shares in Italy by the end of June.

The listing at the Euronext exchange in Milan will consist of newly issued ordinary shares via a capital increase as well as a sale of shares by major shareholders the De Nora family and Snam SpA, the Milan-based company said.

The offering will also be composed of a private placement reserved for "qualified investors" in Italy, alongside institutional investors world-wide, De Nora said.

The proceeds from the capital increase will be used to support its strategy, including funding organic growth, funding acquisitions and strengthening its share capital, the company said.

The total number of shares to be offered will be decided before the launch, it said.

De Nora is a supplier for the production of green hydrogen through electrolysis, which splits water into hydrogen and oxygen.

Earlier this year, De Nora's joint venture with Thyssenkrupp AG rebranded as Nucera as it prepared for its own initial public offering this year.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-22 0254ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S -1.63% 18.16 Delayed Quote.-47.13%
SNAM S.P.A. 0.63% 5.406 Delayed Quote.1.36%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 1.26% 9.116 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
All news about SNAM S.P.A.
03:14aItaly's De Nora to brave volatile markets with June IPO
RE
02:55aIndustrie De Nora to Launch IPO This Month
DJ
02:49aItaly's Industrie De Nora To Disclose Milan IPO Plans In June
MT
06/05Italy's De Nora set to announce IPO plans next week, sources say
RE
06/01SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rally Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
06/01Snam Acquires $350 Million Floating Storage, Regasification Unit From Golar LNG
MT
06/01Golar LNG Sells Golar Tundra Floating Storage, Regasification Unit to Snam for $350 Mil..
MT
06/01Snam Acquires Floating LNG Unit to Strengthen Italy's Security of Supply
DJ
05/31SNAM S P A : awarded at 2022 World Gas Conference for its commitment to reducing methane e..
PU
05/25GLOBAL GAS REPORT 2022 : Natural, low- and zero-carbon gases and gas infrastructure are ke..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 084 M 3 306 M 3 306 M
Net income 2022 1 113 M 1 193 M 1 193 M
Net Debt 2022 14 763 M 15 823 M 15 823 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 5,17%
Capitalization 17 579 M 18 841 M 18 841 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 468
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart SNAM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Snam S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 5,37 €
Average target price 5,26 €
Spread / Average Target -2,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Venier Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Monica de Virgiliis Independent Chairman
Claudio Farina Executive VP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Laura Cavatorta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.1.36%18 841
ENBRIDGE INC.19.27%94 905
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.27.96%61 271
TC ENERGY CORPORATION25.57%57 710
WILLIAMS COMPANIES44.05%45 688
KINDER MORGAN, INC.25.66%45 191