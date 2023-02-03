Italian union files legal complaint against Snam's LNG terminal over environmental concerns

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Italian trade union USB filed a
legal complaint against a plan by gas grid operator Snam
to set up a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in
the Tuscan port of Piombino, it said in a press release on
Friday.
USB alleged Snam had committed serious "environmental
crimes" while performing works to build the terminal.
USB criticised in the statement the choice to set up the
terminal in an area already polluted by an old steel plant,
saying regasification processes would increase pollution levels
even further and cause "serious and irreparable injuries."
Snam declined to comment on the issue.
Last year, the Italian government mandated Snam to buy the
terminal as part of a broader effort to increase the country's
LNG import capacity and offset dwindling Russian gas supplies.
Under the government's plan the floating storage and
regasification unit (FSRU) should be operational by April when
new LNG supplies are expected from several African countries.
USB said its legal complaint was filed to the Livorno
prosecutor's office.
In November, Piombino city administration filed a legal
challenge against the LNG terminal claiming risks to safety, the
environment and local businesses. That challenge included a
"precautionary request" to suspend the works to set up the FSRU.
An Italian administrative court in December ruled against
the request for a precautionary halt on works for the terminal
and scheduled a new hearing on March 8 to assess longer-term
safety issues relating to the floating terminal.
