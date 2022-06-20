Log in
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:23 2022-06-20 pm EDT
4.928 EUR   -3.11%
12:29pItaly's De Nora Seeks Valuation of Up to EUR3.28 Billion in Milan Listing
DJ
10:07aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Pfizer, Ryanair, NetEase, Novartis...
04:05aItalian Electrodes Producer Industrie De Nora Targets Up To $3.5 Billion Valuation in Milan IPO
MT
Italy's De Nora Seeks Valuation of Up to EUR3.28 Billion in Milan Listing

06/20/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
By Giulia Petroni


Industrie De Nora SpA said Monday that it seeks a valuation of up to 3.28 billion euros ($3.44 billion) for its planned initial public offering on the Euronext Milan.

The Italian electrode maker said it has set the indicative price for the offering at between EUR13.50 and EUR16.50 per ordinary share, implying a market capitalization of around EUR2.72 billion and EUR3.28 billion after the capital increase.

The offering is set to be for a maximum of 35.08 million shares, which corresponds to around 17.4% of the company's share capital.

The offer period should start on June 22 and finish by the end of the month. The start of trading will be determined by Borsa Italiana and will be subject to approvals, according to De Nora.

The company is controlled by the De Nora family, which holds a 64% stake in the company, while the remaining shares are owned by Milan-based Snam SpA.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-22 1228ET

Financials
Sales 2022 3 116 M 3 260 M 3 260 M
Net income 2022 1 116 M 1 167 M 1 167 M
Net Debt 2022 14 772 M 15 457 M 15 457 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 5,46%
Capitalization 16 643 M 17 526 M 17 414 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
EV / Sales 2023 9,83x
Nbr of Employees 3 468
Free-Float 60,3%
Managers and Directors
Stefano Venier Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Monica de Virgiliis Independent Chairman
Claudio Farina Executive VP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Laura Cavatorta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.-4.04%17 414
ENBRIDGE INC.6.68%81 820
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.6.79%51 132
TC ENERGY CORPORATION11.03%49 186
KINDER MORGAN, INC.1.20%36 393
WILLIAMS COMPANIES14.21%36 224