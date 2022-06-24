Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Snam S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:02 2022-06-24 am EDT
4.956 EUR   +1.45%
07:39aItaly's De Nora priced at bottom of IPO range - bookrunner
RE
12:20aItaly's De Nora Industrie Shareholder to Retain Majority Stake Following Listing
MT
06/21Italy unveils measures to boost gas storage after drop in Russian flows
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's De Nora priced at bottom of IPO range - bookrunner

06/24/2022 | 07:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows figurines in front of De Nora logo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's De Nora is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) on the Milan market next week at 13.50 euros ($14.22) per share, a bookrunner memo showed on Friday, at the bottom end of company's intended price range.

The group is relying on cornerstone investors to defy the market volatility which has put on hold listings in both Europe and the United States.

The electrode maker had set a price range on Monday of between 13.50 and 16.50 euros per share for its listing, valuing the group at 2.72 billion-3.28 billion euros after taking into account the capital increase from the sale of new shares.

The bookrunner note added that the books for the offer are "multiple times oversubscribed at the (13.50 euros per share price) level".

Snam holds a 36% stake in the company and De Nora brothers Federico and Michele a combined share of almost 64%, the IPO prospectus showed. Both shareholders will dilute their ownership with the upcoming IPO, but the De Nora family will keep a controlling stake after the listing.

($1 = 0.9496 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SNAM S.P.A.
07:39aItaly's De Nora priced at bottom of IPO range - bookrunner
RE
12:20aItaly's De Nora Industrie Shareholder to Retain Majority Stake Following Listing
MT
06/21Italy unveils measures to boost gas storage after drop in Russian flows
RE
06/20Italy's De Nora Seeks Valuation of Up to EUR3.28 Billion in Milan Listing
DJ
06/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Pfizer, Ryanair, NetEase, Novartis...
06/20Italian Electrodes Producer Industrie De Nora Targets Up To $3.5 Billion Valuation in M..
MT
06/20SNAM S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/16ESG : Snam confirmed among top Italian companies in the Integrated Governance Index
PU
06/15Like Tesla did for autos, Germany's TES aims to be an energy disruptor
RE
06/13SNAM S P A : Renovit to build 10 MW of solar farms for five Fincantieri plants
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 073 M 3 232 M 3 232 M
Net income 2022 1 116 M 1 173 M 1 173 M
Net Debt 2022 14 787 M 15 549 M 15 549 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 5,68%
Capitalization 15 985 M 16 809 M 16 809 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,0x
EV / Sales 2023 9,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 468
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart SNAM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Snam S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 4,89 €
Average target price 5,20 €
Spread / Average Target 6,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Venier Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Monica de Virgiliis Independent Chairman
Claudio Farina Executive VP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Laura Cavatorta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.-7.83%16 523
ENBRIDGE INC.7.21%83 381
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.47%52 527
TC ENERGY CORPORATION12.87%50 433
WILLIAMS COMPANIES16.78%37 235
KINDER MORGAN, INC.2.40%37 051