Italy's De Nora set to announce IPO plans next week, sources say

MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Italy's Industrie De Nora, which
makes components to produce green hydrogen, is set to announce
next week its plans for an initial public offering in Milan,
three people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
According the sources, De Nora aims to complete the share
offering in June, in what would be the first major IPO in Milan
since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Controlled by the De Nora family with a 64% stake, with the
remaining shares owned by Italy's Snam, the group
reported revenues of 616 million euros ($660.23 million) with a
core profit of 127 million euros in 2021.
Two of the people said the company would float a minority
stake, with De Nora family and Snam remaining shareholders.
De Nora is confident it can still go for the valuation
target from the beginning of the year, despite market
volatility, one of the sources said.
In February a person familiar with the matter told Reuters
the deal could value the group at up to 5 billion euros,
including debt.
The war, which has darkened economic growth outlook, and
driven up inflation and interest rates, has prompted many
companies to suspend their listing plans.
According to EY the global IPO market generated proceeds of
$54.4 billion in the first quarter, a 51% drop from the previous
year, despite January being the strongest opening month in two
decades.
But one of the sources said that investors had shown
interest in the Italian group in recent weeks due to the fact
that its business is related to green hydrogen, which is
obtained by separating it from water through a process of
electrolysis powered by renewable energy.
Hydrogen production is seen as playing a big role in
attempts to cut greenhouse emissions, and demand is expected to
grow strongly in the coming years.
As Europe scrambles to cut its dependence on Russian oil and
gas without deviating from its path to cut carbon emissions,
alternative and environment-friendly energy sources are
attracting increasing interest by investors.
The sources cautioned that company's plan could still change
due to the volatility of the financial markets.
