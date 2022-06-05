Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Snam S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06/03 11:35:46 am EDT
5.372 EUR    0.00%
06/01SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rally Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
06/01Snam Acquires $350 Million Floating Storage, Regasification Unit From Golar LNG
MT
06/01Golar LNG Sells Golar Tundra Floating Storage, Regasification Unit to Snam for $350 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's De Nora set to announce IPO plans next week, sources say

06/05/2022 | 01:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Italy's Industrie De Nora, which makes components to produce green hydrogen, is set to announce next week its plans for an initial public offering in Milan, three people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

According the sources, De Nora aims to complete the share offering in June, in what would be the first major IPO in Milan since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Controlled by the De Nora family with a 64% stake, with the remaining shares owned by Italy's Snam, the group reported revenues of 616 million euros ($660.23 million) with a core profit of 127 million euros in 2021.

Two of the people said the company would float a minority stake, with De Nora family and Snam remaining shareholders.

De Nora is confident it can still go for the valuation target from the beginning of the year, despite market volatility, one of the sources said.

In February a person familiar with the matter told Reuters the deal could value the group at up to 5 billion euros, including debt.

The war, which has darkened economic growth outlook, and driven up inflation and interest rates, has prompted many companies to suspend their listing plans.

According to EY the global IPO market generated proceeds of $54.4 billion in the first quarter, a 51% drop from the previous year, despite January being the strongest opening month in two decades.

But one of the sources said that investors had shown interest in the Italian group in recent weeks due to the fact that its business is related to green hydrogen, which is obtained by separating it from water through a process of electrolysis powered by renewable energy.

Hydrogen production is seen as playing a big role in attempts to cut greenhouse emissions, and demand is expected to grow strongly in the coming years.

As Europe scrambles to cut its dependence on Russian oil and gas without deviating from its path to cut carbon emissions, alternative and environment-friendly energy sources are attracting increasing interest by investors.

The sources cautioned that company's plan could still change due to the volatility of the financial markets. ($1 = 0.9330 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, Elvira Pollina, additional reporting by Valentina Za Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S -1.63% 18.16 Delayed Quote.-47.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.62% 121.24 Delayed Quote.51.57%
SNAM S.P.A. 0.00% 5.372 Delayed Quote.1.36%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.06% 63.11 Delayed Quote.-16.26%
WTI 2.51% 120.337 Delayed Quote.55.77%
All news about SNAM S.P.A.
06/01SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rally Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
06/01Snam Acquires $350 Million Floating Storage, Regasification Unit From Golar LNG
MT
06/01Golar LNG Sells Golar Tundra Floating Storage, Regasification Unit to Snam for $350 Mil..
MT
06/01Snam Acquires Floating LNG Unit to Strengthen Italy's Security of Supply
DJ
05/31SNAM S P A : awarded at 2022 World Gas Conference for its commitment to reducing methane e..
PU
05/25GLOBAL GAS REPORT 2022 : Natural, low- and zero-carbon gases and gas infrastructure are ke..
PU
05/18SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Gain Premarket Wednesday
MT
05/18Golar LNG Signs $289.9 Million Contract to Deliver Golar Arctic to Snam to Supply Energ..
MT
05/18Golar LNG Enters $283 Million Contract with Italy's Snam to Deliver Floating Storage, R..
MT
05/18Snam and Golar LNG Sign Agreement for an FSRU to Supply Sardinia with Energy
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 084 M 3 306 M 3 306 M
Net income 2022 1 113 M 1 193 M 1 193 M
Net Debt 2022 14 763 M 15 823 M 15 823 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 5,17%
Capitalization 17 579 M 18 841 M 18 841 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 468
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart SNAM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Snam S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 5,37 €
Average target price 5,26 €
Spread / Average Target -2,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Venier Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Monica de Virgiliis Independent Chairman
Claudio Farina Executive VP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Laura Cavatorta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.1.36%18 841
ENBRIDGE INC.19.27%94 905
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.27.96%61 271
TC ENERGY CORPORATION25.57%57 710
WILLIAMS COMPANIES44.93%45 688
KINDER MORGAN, INC.25.66%45 191