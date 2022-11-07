Advanced search
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:54 2022-11-07 am EST
4.598 EUR   -1.08%
07:43aItaly's Emilia Romagna region backs new floating LNG terminal in Ravenna
RE
11/03Snam S P A : EU Parliament - Committee on Industry, Research and Energy visiting Snam dispatching center
PU
11/02Preparing for winter, Italy gas storage hits 95% capacity
RE
Italy's Emilia Romagna region backs new floating LNG terminal in Ravenna

11/07/2022 | 07:43am EST
MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italy's Emilia Romagna region has approved a project for a new floating LNG terminal off the coast of Ravenna in the upper Adriatic sea, it said on Monday, part of the country's broader efforts to replace dwindling Russian gas supplies.

Almost one billion euros ($998 million) in total will be invested in the project, Emilia Romagna's Economic Development Councillor Vincenzo Colla told a news conference. The clearance took only about four months to be secured -- rather than years for similar projects in the past.

As part of its energy strategy, Italy is adding two floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) to its existing three facilities. One will be off Ravenna, the other moored in the Tuscan port of Piombino on the other coast.

The two new LNG terminals, both to be operated by Italy's state-controlled gas grid operator Snam, will have a capacity of 5 billion cubic metre capacity (bcm) each, covering around 15% of national annual gas consumption.

Snam in July signed a $400-million deal with BW LNG to buy the FRSU that will be used in Ravenna, the 300-metre-long BW Singapore vessel.

Snam Chief Executive Stefano Venier said on Monday that preparatory works would last two years, with the Ravenna LNG terminal expected to start operations in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"We have chosen Ravenna and Piombino both for the technical characteristics they offer us, but also because they're close to consumers," Venier said.

Italy hopes that Piombino will be operating by the end of next March. ($1 = 1.0019 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alvise Armellini and Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SNAM S.P.A. -1.16% 4.594 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
VESSEL CO., LTD. -5.20% 6020 End-of-day quote.69.58%
