Italy's Emilia Romagna region backs new floating LNG terminal in Ravenna

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italy's Emilia Romagna region
has approved a project for a new floating LNG terminal off the
coast of Ravenna in the upper Adriatic sea, it said on Monday,
part of the country's broader efforts to replace dwindling
Russian gas supplies.
Almost one billion euros ($998 million) in total will be
invested in the project, Emilia Romagna's Economic Development
Councillor Vincenzo Colla told a news conference. The clearance
took only about four months to be secured -- rather than years
for similar projects in the past.
As part of its energy strategy, Italy is adding two floating
storage and regasification units (FSRU) to its existing three
facilities. One will be off Ravenna, the other moored in the
Tuscan port of Piombino on the other coast.
The two new LNG terminals, both to be operated by Italy's
state-controlled gas grid operator Snam, will have a
capacity of 5 billion cubic metre capacity (bcm) each, covering
around 15% of national annual gas consumption.
Snam in July signed a $400-million deal with BW LNG to buy
the FRSU that will be used in Ravenna, the 300-metre-long BW
Singapore vessel.
Snam Chief Executive Stefano Venier said on Monday that
preparatory works would last two years, with the Ravenna LNG
terminal expected to start operations in the fourth quarter of
2024.
"We have chosen Ravenna and Piombino both for the technical
characteristics they offer us, but also because they're close to
consumers," Venier said.
Italy hopes that Piombino will be operating by the end of
next March.
($1 = 1.0019 euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alvise Armellini
and Keith Weir)