Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Snam S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:41 2022-12-09 am EST
4.874 EUR   +1.41%
11:55aItaly's Snam to pick offshore site for new LNG terminal in early 2023
RE
11/28Italy would ideally need 4 new LNG terminals, Eni head says
RE
11/28Snam S P A : confirmed on the podium of Europe's most transparent companies in digital communication
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's Snam to pick offshore site for new LNG terminal in early 2023

12/09/2022 | 11:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the SNAM underground gas storage facility in Minerbio

MILAN (Reuters) - Itay's Snam will choose the offshore site for its new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the next 100 days, Italy's special commissioner for the project said on Friday, with its initial location already facing a legal challenge.

Under the government's plan to diversify energy supply away from Russian gas, Italy's gas grid operator plans to moor the newly-bought FSRU in the port of Piombino, on Italy's west coast, for the next three years.

After this period, it has committed to move the floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to an offshore destination that it was expected to name on Friday.

"Snam is finding a solution... the group asked for 150 days of extension. That's too long, I'll give Snam an additional 100 days to find an offshore site that will hopefully be away from the Tuscan coast," state-appointed commissioner for the project Eugenio Giani said.

Giani is also the president of Tuscany, where the port of Piombino is located.

The delay has triggered criticism by Piombino's Mayor Francesco Ferrari, who has been leading the opposition against the planned new infrastructure.

"The extension granted to Snam is ridiculous... the risk is that the ship will remain in our port for longer and this is unacceptable," Ferrari said in a statement.

Piombino's mayor, a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, launched a legal challenge against the FSRU last month.

The appeal to an Italian administrative court includes a precautionary request to suspend work to set up the vessel, on which the court is expected to rule at a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 21.

Preliminary work to prepare the site has been continuing, with a tight deadline to have it ready by April in order to help Italy import gas to prepare for next winter.

"Snam's commitment to relocate the vessel away from the port of Piombino after three years is confirmed," Snam's FSRU Italia Managing Director Elio Ruggeri told Reuters on Friday.

"We need to complete our analysis about the mooring system for the FSRU and search for other possible offshore locations also alternative to the coast of Tuscany," Ruggeri said.

The group is looking at the possibility of moving the vessel to an offshore site in central or northern Italy to avoid congestion on the gas transport network connecting the south of Italy to the northern regions where the many manufacturers are located, he added.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Silvia Ognibene; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FERRARI N.V. 0.11% 220.565 Delayed Quote.-14.87%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.87% 282.2924 Real-time Quote.55.05%
SNAM S.P.A. 1.41% 4.874 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
VESSEL CO., LTD. 1.52% 6000 End-of-day quote.69.01%
All news about SNAM S.P.A.
11:55aItaly's Snam to pick offshore site for new LNG terminal in early 2023
RE
11/28Italy would ideally need 4 new LNG terminals, Eni head says
RE
11/28Snam S P A : confirmed on the podium of Europe's most transparent companies in digital com..
PU
11/25Italy govt to oppose Piombino city appeal against new LNG terminal
RE
11/23Prospex Energy gets final approval for Podere Maiar site development
AN
11/14Snam S P A : Foundation, new Board of Directors established under the chairmanship of Moni..
PU
11/10Snam S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/10Snam S P A : Snam4Environment becomes BioEnerys. At Ecomondo, Snam presents the evolution ..
PU
11/10Transcript : Snam S.p.A., Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10Snam S P A : 2022 Nine months results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 330 M 3 511 M 3 511 M
Net income 2022 1 163 M 1 227 M 1 227 M
Net Debt 2022 14 722 M 15 526 M 15 526 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 5,77%
Capitalization 16 108 M 16 988 M 16 988 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,26x
EV / Sales 2023 9,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 568
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart SNAM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Snam S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,81 €
Average target price 5,05 €
Spread / Average Target 5,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Venier Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Monica de Virgiliis Independent Chairman
Claudio Farina Executive VP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Laura Cavatorta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.-9.32%16 988
ENERGY TRANSFER LP44.71%36 135
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP40.39%8 040
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.18.32%5 493
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-30.75%3 111
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.18.43%706