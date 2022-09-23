Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Snam S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:32 2022-09-23 pm EDT
4.464 EUR   -3.38%
12:41pItaly's energy watchdog gives Snam further 800 million euros for gas storage
RE
09/22Senior Brothers of Italy figure Tremonti blames EU for high inflation
RE
09/19Italy's commissioner confident in a timely decision on new LNG terminal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's energy watchdog gives Snam further 800 million euros for gas storage

09/23/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Italian gas group Snam logo is seen outside their office in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's energy authority ARERA said on Friday it would give the country's gas grid operator Snam a further 800 million euros ($776.56 million) to cover rising costs for filling gas storages.

The funds will add up to 2.5 billion euros that state-controlled Snam has already received this year for storage.

($1 = 1.0302 euros)

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Francesca Landini; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Federico Maccioni)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SNAM S.P.A.
12:41pItaly's energy watchdog gives Snam further 800 million euros for gas storage
RE
09/22Senior Brothers of Italy figure Tremonti blames EU for high inflation
RE
09/19Italy's commissioner confident in a timely decision on new LNG terminal
RE
09/16Italian govt plans rapid launch of regasification plant at Piombino
RE
09/15Gas companies working 'urgently' to expand France-Spain pipeline
RE
09/14Italy must increase LNG capacity in 2023, Eni CEO says
RE
09/12Analysis-Pyrenees pipeline puts EU energy divisions in stark relief
RE
09/12Pyrenees pipeline puts EU energy divisions in stark relief
RE
09/07German hydrogen firm TES may consider listing in two years
RE
09/05SNAM S P A : 2022 Italian Infrastructure Day (PDF)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 186 M 3 128 M 3 128 M
Net income 2022 1 147 M 1 126 M 1 126 M
Net Debt 2022 14 617 M 14 350 M 14 350 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 6,01%
Capitalization 15 485 M 15 056 M 15 202 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,45x
EV / Sales 2023 9,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 526
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart SNAM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Snam S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4,62 €
Average target price 5,15 €
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Venier Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Monica de Virgiliis Independent Chairman
Claudio Farina Executive VP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Laura Cavatorta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.-12.83%15 202
ENERGY TRANSFER LP37.55%34 945
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP37.15%7 854
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.13.57%5 271
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-9.96%4 029
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION135.09%966