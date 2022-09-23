Italy's energy watchdog gives Snam further 800 million euros for gas storage
09/23/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's energy authority ARERA said on Friday it would give the country's gas grid operator Snam a further 800 million euros ($776.56 million) to cover rising costs for filling gas storages.
The funds will add up to 2.5 billion euros that state-controlled Snam has already received this year for storage.
($1 = 1.0302 euros)
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Francesca Landini; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Federico Maccioni)