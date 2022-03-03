Italy won't find it easy to kick Russian gas habit

* Italy seeks to wean itself off Russian gas reliance
* Seeking additional supplies from Algeria, Azerbaijan
* Change would take time and incur costs
MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Italy's plan to bump up gas
imports via southern routes to reduce its energy dependence on
Russia will take time and money to achieve and is likely to come
at a cost to Italian households and businesses.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered sweeping Western
sanctions that threaten to disrupt commodity flows, raising the
spectre of gas shortages, blackouts and further price increases.
Italy is particularly exposed. It uses gas to generate 40%
of its electricity and imports account for more than 90% of its
gas needs. Russia has been its largest supplier and Prime
Minister Mario Draghi wants to reduce that reliance.
It is now scrambling to boost flows from Algeria, Libya and
Azerbaijan to meet demand and fill storage before next winter.
With one of Europe's biggest gas transport networks, Italy
is seen as a future bridgehead into Europe for gas - and green
hydrogen - produced in North Africa and beyond.
The Transmed pipeline has been pumping Algerian gas to Italy
since 1983. It has a daily capacity of more than 110 million
cubic metres (mcm) but currently transports under 60 mcm.
"There’s plenty of room in the pipeline but the problem is
there's no new gas to fill it because of chronic underinvestment
in the industry in recent years,” says Davide Tabarelli, head of
energy think tank Nomisma Energia.
Algeria, which also has pipelines to Spain and a large
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Skikda, boosted oil and
gas output last year by 5% to around 185 million tons of oil
equivalent. LNG output rose 14%.
But rising domestic consumption and political instability,
including the closure of a pipeline to Spain over a dispute with
Morocco, have capped Algerian exports.
"Algeria has a lot of gas and it's easy to get out of the
ground but it will take years to get it on line," says
Tabarelli.
TAP ALTERNATIVE SUPPLIERS
Algeria's gas exports to Italy climbed last year, jumping
76% to 21 billion cubic metres - 28% of overall consumption and
second behind the 29 bcm from top supplier Russia.
Italy's foreign minister said a visit this week to Algeria
with the head of energy group Eni to seek an increase
in gas supplies had yielded good results.
Eni, which holds long-term gas contracts with state-owned
energy giant Sonatrach, last year signed a series of accords
aimed at increasing production in the country.
Eni also has gas assets in Libya and co-owns the Green
Stream pipeline which currently pumps around 7% of imports. But
conflict in the country has made ramping up production hard.
Italy is also counting on getting more gas from Azerbajan
through the Trans-Adriatic pipeline (TAP) that only started
pumping last year after years of bitter local opposition.
Prime Minister Draghi said Italy needed to think about
possibly doubling TAP capacity.
TAP, the final leg of a $40 billion project named the
Southern Gas Corridor, last year brought more than 8 bcm of
Azeri gas into Europe with around 6 bcm ending up in Italy. This
year capacity is expected at 10 bcm.
The project consortium, which includes gas transport group
Snam, is in talks that could pave the way to double
capacity though TAP management says it would take more than 50
months to upgrade infrastructure.
But Azerbaijan's ability to produce and export more fuel is
limited.
"They can build compressor stations for the pipeline but
Azerbaijan can't just double production overnight - that
requires time and money," said Paolo Ghislandi, secretary
general of Italy's energy trader and supplier association AIGET.
RISING COSTS
On Thursday climate change think tank ECCO said Italy could
manage a Russian gas outage over the next year through energy
efficiency measures, faster renewables rollout and leveraging
existing gas infrastructure.
It said "non-Russian" pipelines from Algeria, Libya and
Northern Europe were largely underused with an aggregate annual
transport capacity of more than 100 bcm.
Calls from Draghi for Italy to build more LNG terminals will
also require investments - but above all time.
Italy’s byzantine permitting process, a brake on renewables
rollout, has virtually stopped development of LNG facilities
beyond the three plants currently operative and which now
account for 23% of daily imports.
"It's a cataclysm with consumers already looking at price
rises almost 50% from just a week or so ago," says Tabarelli.
"There's just not enough gas to replace Russia."
