Notice publication of documents

NOTICE: PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION
San Donato Milanese, 2 November 2021 - The minutes of the Board of Directors meeting held on 11 October 2021 on the authorization to issue bonds are available to the public at the Company's registered office in San Donato Milanese, Piazza Santa Barbara 7 and on the authorised storage system "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).
The aforementioned documents are also published on the Company's website (www.snam.itin the "Governance and Conduct" - "Reports and documentation" - "Board minutes" section).
|
snam
|
Snam S.p.A.
|
Piazza Santa Barbara, 7
|
registered office: Piazza Santa Barbara 7, San Donato Milanese (MI)
|
20097 San Donato Milanese (MI)
|
Share capital: 2,735,670,475.56 euros, fully paid-up
|
Switch board tel. no. + 39 02.3703.1
|
Tax Code and Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi Chamber of Commerce Business Register
|
www.snam.it
|
no. 13271390158
|
|
R.E.A. Milan no. 1633443
|
|
VAT no. 13271390158
Disclaimer
SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 11:39:14 UTC.