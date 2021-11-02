Log in
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/02 07:51:47 am
5.007 EUR   +0.14%
Notice publication of documents

11/02/2021 | 07:40am EDT
NOTICE: PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION

San Donato Milanese, 2 November 2021 - The minutes of the Board of Directors meeting held on 11 October 2021 on the authorization to issue bonds are available to the public at the Company's registered office in San Donato Milanese, Piazza Santa Barbara 7 and on the authorised storage system "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

The aforementioned documents are also published on the Company's website (www.snam.itin the "Governance and Conduct" - "Reports and documentation" - "Board minutes" section).

snam

Snam S.p.A.

Piazza Santa Barbara, 7

registered office: Piazza Santa Barbara 7, San Donato Milanese (MI)

20097 San Donato Milanese (MI)

Share capital: 2,735,670,475.56 euros, fully paid-up

Switch board tel. no. + 39 02.3703.1

Tax Code and Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi Chamber of Commerce Business Register

www.snam.it

no. 13271390158

R.E.A. Milan no. 1633443

VAT no. 13271390158

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 11:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
07:40aNotice publication of documents
PU
11/01S&P Raises Snam, Terna's Outlooks To Positive Amid Italy's Investment-Led Recovery
MT
10/29SNAM : S&P confirms rating at BBB+, outlook raised to positive
PU
10/28EIG Reportedly Shortlisted as Possible Buyer for Aramco Gas Pipelines
CI
10/27Gas price surge pushes Europe's ceramics industry to breaking point
RE
10/26"THE THIN LINE" : a journey through Italy connected by an invisible and sustainable networ..
PU
10/23SNAM S P A : CEO hopes COP26 will provide definition for blue hydrogen
RE
10/20SNAM S P A : Toyota and CaetanoBus together to accelerate the development of hydrogen mobi..
PU
10/19SNAM S P A : New Holland and Snam4Mobility launching the first CNG and biomethane tractor ..
PU
10/14SNAM S P A : launches 4You, the .it digital hub dedicated to energy transition
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 2 893 M 3 353 M 3 353 M
Net income 2021 1 194 M 1 384 M 1 384 M
Net Debt 2021 13 907 M 16 121 M 16 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 5,22%
Capitalization 16 351 M 18 949 M 18 954 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 357
Free-Float 60,2%
Managers and Directors
Marco Alverà Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Nicola Bedin Chairman
Claudio Farina Executive VP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Rozemaria Bala Secretary, Head-Governance, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.8.67%18 949
ENBRIDGE INC.28.79%85 921
TC ENERGY CORPORATION29.37%53 387
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.77%49 827
KINDER MORGAN, INC.24.73%38 660
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.42.34%34 675