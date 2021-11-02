Notice publication of documents

NOTICE: PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION

San Donato Milanese, 2 November 2021 - The minutes of the Board of Directors meeting held on 11 October 2021 on the authorization to issue bonds are available to the public at the Company's registered office in San Donato Milanese, Piazza Santa Barbara 7 and on the authorised storage system "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

The aforementioned documents are also published on the Company's website (www.snam.itin the "Governance and Conduct" - "Reports and documentation" - "Board minutes" section).