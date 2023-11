November 28, 2023 at 06:35 am EST

MILAN (Reuters) - The European Commission has included several energy initiatives sponsored by Italy's Snam, Eni and Terna in a new list of Projects of Common Interest (PCI) published on Tuesday.

Projects included in the PCI list have access to a fast-track permitting process and special funding.

A planned hydrogen corridor proposed by a group of companies including Italy's Snam is among the 166 projects listed by the European Commission.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan, Julia Payne in Brussels, editing by Gavin Jones)