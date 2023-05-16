Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Snam S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-16 am EDT
5.100 EUR   -0.23%
02:06pSnam : 1Q 2023: Solid growth in revenue however consumed by excess inventory destocking
Alphavalue
09:54aItaly hopes to use EU funds to protect firms from U.S. IRA scheme
RE
08:58aPaola Boromei divests over 35,000 Snam shares
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Snam : 1Q 2023: Solid growth in revenue however consumed by excess inventory destocking

05/16/2023 | 02:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Alphavalue 2023
All news about SNAM S.P.A.
02:06pSnam : 1Q 2023: Solid growth in revenue however consumed by excess inventory destoc..
Alphavalue
09:54aItaly hopes to use EU funds to protect firms from U.S. IRA scheme
RE
08:58aPaola Boromei divests over 35,000 Snam shares
AN
05/12Futures bullish; focus on quarterly reports
AN
05/11Snam S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/11Milan black jersey; Iveco at bottom after accounts
AN
05/11Snam 1Q Profit Fell; Confirms 2023 Targets
DJ
05/11Italian Gas Grid Operator Snam Affirms FY23 Guidance Amid Higher Investments
MT
05/11Squares bullish; Moncler advances on Mib.
AN
05/11Transcript : Snam S.p.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 532 M 3 836 M 3 836 M
Net income 2023 1 138 M 1 237 M 1 237 M
Net Debt 2023 15 361 M 16 684 M 16 684 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,1x
Yield 2023 5,52%
Capitalization 17 181 M 18 679 M 18 660 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,21x
EV / Sales 2024 8,77x
Nbr of Employees 3 587
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart SNAM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Snam S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,11 €
Average target price 5,23 €
Spread / Average Target 2,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Venier Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Luca Passa Chief Financial Officer
Monica de Virgiliis Independent Chairman
Claudio Farina Executive VP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Laura Cavatorta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.12.92%18 679
ENERGY TRANSFER LP3.79%39 297
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP6.93%8 655
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.-13.45%4 634
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-18.96%2 352
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION26.11%938
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$35/month
Subscribe
Already a member/customer? Log In
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer