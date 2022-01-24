Snam: 2022 Financial Calendar

San Donato Milanese (Milan), January 24th, 2022 - Snam announces the calendar of corporate events and the dates of the publication of its financial results that will be examined by the Board of Directors and the Shareholders' Meeting throughout 2022.
Consolidated financial statements and
Board of Directors
draft financial statements as of December
March 16th, 2022
31st, 2021
(Wednesday)
Dividend proposal for 2021
2022 Report on remuneration policy and
remuneration paid
Press Release
Conference call *
2021 Corporate governance and
ownership structure report
Call of the Shareholders' Meeting
2021 Financial Statements for the year
Shareholders' Meeting **
April 27th, 2022
Resolution on the allocation of 2021 FY
(Wednesday)
profits
(single call)
2022 Report on remuneration policy and
remuneration paid
Appointment
of corporate bodies
Board of Directors
Interim Financial Report as of March 31st,
May 11th, 2022
2022
(Wednesday)
Press Release and
Conference call *
Board of Directors
Half-year report as of June 30th, 2022
July 27th, 2022
(Wednesday)
Press Release and
Conference call ***
Board of Directors
Interim Financial Report as of
November 9th, 2022
September 30th, 2022
(Wednesday)
Press Release and Conference
Resolution on the advance on the 2022
call *
dividend
Board of Directors
2022-2026 Strategic Plan
November 30th, 2022
(Wednesday)
Press release /
Strategy Presentation *
The press release will be issued the morning of the following day (non-trading hours). Conference Call/Strategy Presentation for the presentation of results to the financial community during that same afternoon.
The Press release will be issued at the end of the Shareholders' Meeting.
The Press release will be issued at the end of the Board of Directors' meeting. Conference Call/Strategy Presentation for the presentation of results to the financial community during that same afternoon.
The market is informed on the dates of:
Payment:
of the advance on the dividend for 2021: January 26th, 2022 (record date January 25th, 2022) with coupon payment date January 24th, 2022;
of the balance on the dividend for 2021: June 22nd, 2022 (record date June 21st, 2022) with coupon payment date June 20th, 2022.
Road show to present the company's objectives as established in the 2022-2026 Strategic Plan to institutional investors and financial analysts: as from December 2022.
Any amendment to the above calendar will be notified to the market in due time.