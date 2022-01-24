Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Snam S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/24 01:01:15 pm
4.928 EUR   -3.07%
12:44pSNAM : 2022 Financial Calendar
PU
07:04aSNAM S P A : Starting next year, a four-year high school dedicated to ecological and digital transition
PU
01/24SNAM S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Snam: 2022 Financial Calendar

01/24/2022 | 12:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Snam: 2022 Financial Calendar

San Donato Milanese (Milan), January 24th, 2022 - Snam announces the calendar of corporate events and the dates of the publication of its financial results that will be examined by the Board of Directors and the Shareholders' Meeting throughout 2022.

Consolidated financial statements and

Board of Directors

draft financial statements as of December

March 16th, 2022

31st, 2021

(Wednesday)

Dividend proposal for 2021

2022 Report on remuneration policy and

remuneration paid

Press Release

Conference call *

2021 Corporate governance and

ownership structure report

Call of the Shareholders' Meeting

2021 Financial Statements for the year

Shareholders' Meeting **

April 27th, 2022

Resolution on the allocation of 2021 FY

(Wednesday)

profits

(single call)

2022 Report on remuneration policy and

remuneration paid

Appointment

of corporate bodies

Board of Directors

Interim Financial Report as of March 31st,

May 11th, 2022

2022

(Wednesday)

Press Release and

Conference call *

Board of Directors

Half-year report as of June 30th, 2022

July 27th, 2022

(Wednesday)

Press Release and

Conference call ***

Board of Directors

Interim Financial Report as of

November 9th, 2022

September 30th, 2022

(Wednesday)

Press Release and Conference

Resolution on the advance on the 2022

call *

dividend

Board of Directors

2022-2026 Strategic Plan

November 30th, 2022

(Wednesday)

Press release /

Strategy Presentation *

This press release is available at

snam press office

www.snam.it

T+ 39 02.37037273

ufficio.stampa@snam.it

snam investor relations

T+39 02.37037898

investor.relations@snam.it

  • The press release will be issued the morning of the following day (non-trading hours). Conference Call/Strategy Presentation for the presentation of results to the financial community during that same afternoon.
  • The Press release will be issued at the end of the Shareholders' Meeting.
  • The Press release will be issued at the end of the Board of Directors' meeting. Conference Call/Strategy Presentation for the presentation of results to the financial community during that same afternoon.

The market is informed on the dates of:

  • Payment:
  1. of the advance on the dividend for 2021: January 26th, 2022 (record date January 25th, 2022) with coupon payment date January 24th, 2022;
    1. of the balance on the dividend for 2021: June 22nd, 2022 (record date June 21st, 2022) with coupon payment date June 20th, 2022.
  • Road show to present the company's objectives as established in the 2022-2026 Strategic Plan to institutional investors and financial analysts: as from December 2022.

Any amendment to the above calendar will be notified to the market in due time.

pag 2 / 2

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 17:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SNAM S.P.A.
12:44pSNAM : 2022 Financial Calendar
PU
07:04aSNAM S P A : Starting next year, a four-year high school dedicated to ecological and digit..
PU
01/24SNAM S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/16SNAM S.p.A. Announces Indicative Results of the Tender Offers for Certain of Its Existi..
CI
01/13SNAM S P A : and Tenova initiate a collaboration to decarbonize the metals industry
PU
01/10SNAM S P A : 3F Attachment - December 2021
PU
2021SNAM S P A : and SAGAT team up for the first hydrogen-ready fuel cell in Italy in Torino A..
PU
2021SNAM S P A : confirmed on the podium of Webranking Italy and Europe
PU
2021Snam Explores Sale of Gas Storage Unit Stake to Raise Fund For Expansion Plans
MT
2021Snam Reportedly Considers Sale of Gas Storage Unit Stake
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 961 M 3 352 M 3 352 M
Net income 2021 1 179 M 1 334 M 1 334 M
Net Debt 2021 13 937 M 15 778 M 15 778 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 5,13%
Capitalization 16 626 M 18 857 M 18 822 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 3 388
Free-Float -
Chart SNAM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Snam S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,08 €
Average target price 5,20 €
Spread / Average Target 2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Alverà Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Nicola Bedin Chairman
Claudio Farina Executive VP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Rozemaria Bala Secretary, Head-Governance, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.-4.08%18 857
ENBRIDGE INC.3.93%83 044
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.38%51 935
TC ENERGY CORPORATION7.24%49 314
KINDER MORGAN, INC.9.52%39 385
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.10.45%34 944