Snam: 2022 Financial Calendar

San Donato Milanese (Milan), January 24th, 2022 - Snam announces the calendar of corporate events and the dates of the publication of its financial results that will be examined by the Board of Directors and the Shareholders' Meeting throughout 2022.

Consolidated financial statements and Board of Directors draft financial statements as of December March 16th, 2022 31st, 2021 (Wednesday) Dividend proposal for 2021 2022 Report on remuneration policy and remuneration paid Press Release Conference call * 2021 Corporate governance and ownership structure report Call of the Shareholders' Meeting 2021 Financial Statements for the year Shareholders' Meeting ** April 27th, 2022 Resolution on the allocation of 2021 FY (Wednesday) profits (single call) 2022 Report on remuneration policy and remuneration paid Appointment of corporate bodies Board of Directors Interim Financial Report as of March 31st, May 11th, 2022 2022 (Wednesday) Press Release and Conference call * Board of Directors Half-year report as of June 30th, 2022 July 27th, 2022 (Wednesday) Press Release and Conference call *** Board of Directors Interim Financial Report as of November 9th, 2022 September 30th, 2022 (Wednesday) Press Release and Conference Resolution on the advance on the 2022 call * dividend Board of Directors 2022-2026 Strategic Plan November 30th, 2022 (Wednesday) Press release / Strategy Presentation *