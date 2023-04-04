Snam, De Nora and Norfin launch bid for 5 percent of de Nora Industries shares

(Alliance News) - Asset Company 10 S.r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary of Snam S.p.A., Federico De Nora S.p.A. and Norfin S.p.A. announced Tuesday the sale of approximately 10 million ordinary shares they hold in Industrie De Nora S.p.A. and representing 5 percent of the company's share capital.

The sale will take place through an offering to qualified institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

The price per share offered will be determined through the bookbuilding process aimed at institutional investors.

The shares under the offering will come in part from the conversion of multiple voting shares into ordinary shares as a result of their transfer.

The transaction is aimed at increasing the free float and liquidity of the company's shares.

Snam closed Tuesday's session in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR4.93 per share.

