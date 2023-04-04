Advanced search
  Snam S.p.A.
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:12:35 2023-04-04 pm EDT
4.932 EUR   +0.59%
12:42pSnam, founding family sell 5% in Italy's Industrie De Nora
RE
12:40pSnam, De Nora and Norfin launch bid for 5 percent of de Nora Industries shares
AN
12:38pSnam Group, Federico De Nora S.p.a. And Norfin : proposed Offering approx. 10 m Existing Ordinary Shares of Industrie De Nora to institutional investors
PU
Snam, De Nora and Norfin launch bid for 5 percent of de Nora Industries shares

04/04/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Asset Company 10 S.r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary of Snam S.p.A., Federico De Nora S.p.A. and Norfin S.p.A. announced Tuesday the sale of approximately 10 million ordinary shares they hold in Industrie De Nora S.p.A. and representing 5 percent of the company's share capital.

The sale will take place through an offering to qualified institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

The price per share offered will be determined through the bookbuilding process aimed at institutional investors.

The shares under the offering will come in part from the conversion of multiple voting shares into ordinary shares as a result of their transfer.

The transaction is aimed at increasing the free float and liquidity of the company's shares.

Snam closed Tuesday's session in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR4.93 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A. -0.05% 18.47 Delayed Quote.28.87%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 1.83% 1185.67 Real-time Quote.9.54%
SNAM S.P.A. 0.61% 4.933 Delayed Quote.8.31%
Analyst Recommendations on SNAM S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 3 319 M 3 612 M 3 612 M
Net income 2022 1 165 M 1 268 M 1 268 M
Net Debt 2022 14 469 M 15 748 M 15 748 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 5,65%
Capitalization 16 434 M 17 886 M 17 886 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,31x
EV / Sales 2023 9,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 610
Free-Float 60,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4,90 €
Average target price 5,19 €
Spread / Average Target 5,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Venier Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Luca Passa Chief Financial Officer
Monica de Virgiliis Independent Chairman
Claudio Farina Executive VP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Laura Cavatorta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.8.31%17 886
ENERGY TRANSFER LP8.00%39 673
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP7.81%8 726
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.-11.24%4 752
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-22.09%2 268
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.13.07%808
