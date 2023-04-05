Advanced search
Sold more than 11 million De Nora shares for EUR196 million
AN
Snam Group, Federico De Nora S.p.a. And Norfin : sold 11.5 million of Existing Ordinary Shares of Industrie De Nora to institutional investors
PU
Italian Gas Grid Operator Snam, De Nora Family to Sell 5% Stake in Industrie De Nora
MT
Snam Group, Federico De Nora S.p.A. and Norfin: sold 11.5 million of Existing Ordinary Shares of Industrie De Nora to institutional investors

04/05/2023 | 02:31am EDT
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE U.S., CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia or Japan. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction

Snam Group, Federico De Nora S.p.A. and Norfin: sold 11.5 million of Existing Ordinary Shares of Industrie De Nora to institutional investors

Milan, April 5th , 2023 - Further to its announcement on April 4th , 2023, Asset Company 10 S.r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary of Snam S.p.A., Federico De Nora S.p.A and Norfin S.p.A. (the "Sellers") today announced that they have sold 11.5 million of ordinary shares in Industrie De Nora S.p.A. (the "Company") (the "Shares") at a price of 17.08 euros per Share for a total consideration of approximately 196 million euros (the "Sale").

The sale was upsized from its launch size of approximately 10 million ordinary shares due to strong investor demand.

Following the Sale, Asset Company 10 S.r.l. holds 43,539,334 multiple voting shares representing approx. 21.59% of the Company's share capital, Federico De Nora S.p.A. holds 88,847,684 multiple voting shares and 499,843 ordinary shares, representing approx. 44.30% of the Company's share capital and Norfin S.p.A. holds 11,474,617 multiple voting shares and 63,819 ordinary shares, representing approx. 5.72% of the Company's share capital.

The Sellers have undertaken to the Joint Bookrunners not to transfer or dispose of any of their remaining holding of ordinary Shares in the Company for 90 days after the date of settlement of the Sale, subject to certain customary exceptions and waiver by the Joint Bookrunners.

Federico De Nora S.p.A. maintains the control of Industrie De Nora S.p.A.

BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs International acted as Joint Bookrunners on the accelerated bookbuilding offering.

Latham & Watkins assisted the Selling Shareholders.

-------------------------------------------------------

The contents of this announcement have been prepared by and are the sole responsibility of the Sellers.

This press release is available at

snam press office

www.snam.it

T+ 39 02.37037273

ufficio.stampa@snam.it

snam investor relations

T+39 02.37037898

investor.relations@snam.it

The distribution of this announcement and the offer and sale of the Shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The Shares are not being offered to the public in any jurisdiction and may not be offered to the public in any jurisdiction in circumstances which would require the preparation or registration of any prospectus or offering document relating to the shares in such jurisdiction. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including the United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia or Japan. No action has been taken by the Sellers, BofA Securities Europe SA and Goldman Sachs International (the "Joint Bookrunners") or any of their affiliates to permit a public offering of the shares or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or purchase whatsoever in any jurisdiction and shall not constitutes or form part of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

The securities referred to herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration thereunder or except pursuant to an available exemption therefrom.

In the member states of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) ("Qualified Investors"). In the United Kingdom this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the UK Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(A) to (D) of the Order, or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together with Qualified Investors in the EEA being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. This announcement is not an offer of securities or investments for sale nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities or investments in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

In connection with the sale of the Shares, the Joint Bookrunners and any of their affiliates may take up a portion of the Shares in the Sale as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to sell for its own accounts such Shares and other securities of the Company or related investments in connection with the Sale or otherwise. Accordingly, references in this announcement to the Shares being sold, offered, subscribed, acquired, placed or otherwise dealt in should be read as including any issue or offer to, or subscription, acquisition, placing or dealing by, the Joint Bookrunners and any of their affiliates acting in such capacity. In addition the Joint Bookrunners and any of its affiliates may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps or contracts for differences) with investors in connection with which the Joint Bookrunners and any of their affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of Shares. The Joint Bookrunners do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so.

A communications that a transaction is or that the book is "covered" (i.e. indicated demand from investors in the book equals or exceeds the amount of the securities being offered) is not any indication or assurance that the book will remain covered or that the transaction and securities will be fully distributed by the Joint Bookrunners. The

pag 2 / 3

Joint Bookrunners reserve the right to take up a portion of the securities in the offering as a principal position at any stage at their sole discretion, inter alia, to take account of the objectives of the Sellers, MiFID II requirements and in accordance with allocation policies.

None of the Joint Bookrunners or any of their or its affiliates' directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Sellers, , the Company, their respective subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

The Joint Bookrunners are acting on behalf of the Sellers and no one else in connection with any offering of the Shares and will not be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to any of its clients or for providing advice in relation to any offering of the Shares.

pag 3 / 3

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 06:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
