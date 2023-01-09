Snam, Luca Passa is the new chief financial officer

(Alliance News) - Snam Spa announced Monday that Luca Passa is as of today its new Chief Financial Officer.

He arrives from Madrid where, from 2018 to 2022, he was CFO of Endesa and Head of Administration, Finance and Control for Iberia for the Enel Group, which he joined in 2015 as Head of Group Investor Relations.

Luca Passa, the company explained in a note, "has acquired consolidated financial experience, including international experience,

beginning his career in London in 1998, working first for Cantor Fitzgerald, then as Senior Associate for Lehman Brothers and later, as Managing Director for Morgan Stanley, where from 2003 to 2014 he held roles of increasing responsibility between London and Milan."

In 2014 he joined Fincantieri as Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Special Projects, with a focus on M&A projects abroad, to support and promote the company's listing process.

Born in 1973,he graduated in business administration in 1997 from the Luigi Bocconi Commercial University and in 2014 he completed an Executive Education Program at INSEAD in Paris.

Luca Passa also does not hold any Snam shares.

Snam on Monday closed in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR4.80 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.