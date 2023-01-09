Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Snam S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:43 2023-01-09 am EST
4.850 EUR   +1.55%
11:46aSnam, Luca Passa is the new chief financial officer
AN
01/06Mib touches 25,000; momentum after Eurozone data
AN
01/06Stock markets up ahead of Eurozone CPI flash data
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Snam, Luca Passa is the new chief financial officer

01/09/2023 | 11:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Snam Spa announced Monday that Luca Passa is as of today its new Chief Financial Officer.

He arrives from Madrid where, from 2018 to 2022, he was CFO of Endesa and Head of Administration, Finance and Control for Iberia for the Enel Group, which he joined in 2015 as Head of Group Investor Relations.

Luca Passa, the company explained in a note, "has acquired consolidated financial experience, including international experience,

beginning his career in London in 1998, working first for Cantor Fitzgerald, then as Senior Associate for Lehman Brothers and later, as Managing Director for Morgan Stanley, where from 2003 to 2014 he held roles of increasing responsibility between London and Milan."

In 2014 he joined Fincantieri as Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Special Projects, with a focus on M&A projects abroad, to support and promote the company's listing process.

Born in 1973,he graduated in business administration in 1997 from the Luigi Bocconi Commercial University and in 2014 he completed an Executive Education Program at INSEAD in Paris.

Luca Passa also does not hold any Snam shares.

Snam on Monday closed in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR4.80 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENDESA, S.A. -1.73% 18.48 Delayed Quote.6.63%
ENEL S.P.A. -0.04% 5.599 Delayed Quote.11.35%
FINCANTIERI S.P.A. 0.88% 0.573 Delayed Quote.7.07%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.31% 88.84 Delayed Quote.2.99%
SNAM S.P.A. 0.44% 4.797 Delayed Quote.5.50%
All news about SNAM S.P.A.
11:46aSnam, Luca Passa is the new chief financial officer
AN
01/06Mib touches 25,000; momentum after Eurozone data
AN
01/06Stock markets up ahead of Eurozone CPI flash data
AN
01/06Futures await European listers in green
AN
01/05Mib down slightly, down utilities and up oil
AN
01/05Mib down, Italy inflation still in double digits
AN
01/05Mib opens down, oils recover
AN
01/04Europeans expected up; manufacturing falls in Japan
AN
01/03Snam, in December in Stogit storage 9.3 billion cubic meters of gas
AN
01/03European stock markets up while U.S. suffers
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 277 M 3 479 M 3 479 M
Net income 2022 1 164 M 1 236 M 1 236 M
Net Debt 2022 14 556 M 15 449 M 15 449 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 5,81%
Capitalization 16 008 M 16 990 M 16 990 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,33x
EV / Sales 2023 9,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 568
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart SNAM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Snam S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,78 €
Average target price 5,07 €
Spread / Average Target 6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Venier Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Monica de Virgiliis Independent Chairman
Claudio Farina Executive VP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Laura Cavatorta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.5.50%16 990
ENERGY TRANSFER LP2.36%37 525
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP8.15%8 742
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.-2.70%5 202
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION5.82%3 080
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.6.72%745