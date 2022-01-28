Snam: Mr Yunpeng HE board member steps down

San Donato Milanese (Milan), January 28th 2022 - Snam hereby announces that Mr Yunpeng HE has resigned as a member of the Company's Board of Directors, due to supervening professional commitments.

The resignation of Mr HE, a non-independent and non-executive director as well as a member of Snam's Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Committee, will take effect upon the appointment of a new director as a replacement.

The Board of Directors, upon proposal of the Appointments Committee, will appoint a new director in a next meeting, with a resolution approved by the Board of Statutory Auditors.

As of today, Mr Yunpeng HE does not hold any company shares. In line with the remuneration policy adopted by Snam, no allowances or other benefits are envisaged following termination of the office.

Snam wishes to thank Mr Yunpeng HE for his long professional contribution and dedication in performing his duties.