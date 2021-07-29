Snam: Net Profit 10% up in the first half of 2021, full-year guidance confirmed Total Revenues: 1,527 million euros (+13.4% compared with the first half of 2020), mainly attributable to contributions from investments and growth in the energy transition business;

1,527 million euros (+13.4% compared with the first half of 2020), mainly attributable to contributions from investments and growth in the energy transition business; Adjusted EBITDA: 1,163 million euros (+5.1%), due to positive contribution from the core business and to a continued focus on operating costs;

1,163 million euros (+5.1%), due to positive contribution from the core business and to a continued focus on operating costs; Adjusted Net Profit: 635 million euros (+9.9%), as a result of positive operating performance, contribution from associate companies and the continuous optimization in the financial structure with an average cost of debt below 1%;

635 million euros (+9.9%), as a result of positive operating performance, contribution from associate companies and the continuous optimization in the financial structure with an average cost of debt below 1%; Technical Investments: 566 million euros (+23.9%; of which +22.5% related to the core business);

566 million euros (+23.9%; of which +22.5% related to the core business); Net Financial Debt: 14,148 million euros (12,892 million euros as of 31st December 2020; +1,256 million euros), due to the disbursement for the acquisition of the stake in Industrie De Nora, the increase in the investment plan, the working capital for business development as well as the seasonal effect relating the balancing activity;

14,148 million euros (12,892 million euros as of 31st December 2020; +1,256 million euros), due to the disbursement for the acquisition of the stake in Industrie De Nora, the increase in the investment plan, the working capital for business development as well as the seasonal effect relating the balancing activity; Guidance on 2021 Net Profit: confirmed at around 1,170 million euros;

confirmed at around 1,170 million euros; Opening of Snam's TecHub in Bologna: the first district of the future for digital transformation, supporting energy transition and security;

the first district of the future for digital transformation, supporting energy transition and security; Sustainable finance: new "ESG-linked" 3 year-term loans signed for a total amount of 350 million euros at ca. 0% cost per annum; Snam's fourth 500 million euros Transition Bond issued in June; 150 million euros loan obtained from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support energy efficiency projects. San Donato Milanese (Milan), 29th July 2021 - The Board of Directors of Snam met today under the chairmanship of Nicola Bedin and approved the consolidated half-yearFinancial Report as of 30th June 2021 (subject to limited review). Marco Alverà, Snam's CEO, commented: "The first-half year results confirm the soundness of our core business, which continues to grow to the benefit of security of supply and energy transition in the territories in which we operate. More specifically, in the first six months of the year, we increased investments in Italy by more than 20% to modernise our network, reduce emissions to achieve our 2040 carbon neutrality target and become the most technologically advanced operator in our sector worldwide. The half-year figures also benefited from the positive performance of our equity investments, a strong growth in energy efficiency activities as well as a reduction in financial expenses. This press release is available at Snam Press Office www.snam.it T+ 39 02.37037273 ufficio.stampa@snam.it Snam Investor Relations T+39 02.37037898 investor.relations@snam.it

Our projects to promote the development of renewable gases such as hydrogen and biomethane and their use in existing infrastructures continue, as do our initiatives in sustainable finance, with the issuance of bonds linked to the energy transition amounting to over 1.2 billion euros in the first half of the year alone." Summary of results for the first quarter of 2021 Economic Highlights (a) First half-year (Million euros) 2020 2021 Change % Change Regulated revenues 1,273 1,358 85 6.7 New business revenues 61 157 96 157.4 Total Revenues 1,346 1,527 181 13.4 Operating costs 239 364 125 52.3 EBITDA 1,107 1,163 56 5.1 EBIT 733 762 29 4.0 Net profit (b) 578 635 57 9.9 The values are shown in the adjusted configuration, net of the special items represented by: (i) costs related to the continuation of the Covid-19 pandemic, referring to donations of medical supplies and costs for sanitation and cleaning services, totalling 4 million euros (3 million euros, net of related taxation); (ii) the effects of realignment between fiscal and book values of assets (255 million euros in total), carried out under the provisions of Art. 110, paragraph 8 of Law-Decree No. 104 of 14t h August 2020; (iii) taxes (9 million euros) related to the recognition, for tax purposes only, of capital gains associated with corporate reorganisation transactions within the Group. For further details, see the section "Non-GAAP measures" at page 16 of this press release. Attributable to the Parent company shareholders. Key financial figures First half-year % (Million euros) 2020 2021 Change Change Technical Investments 457 566 109 23.9 Net invested capital 19,112 21,076 1,964 10.3 Net Financial Debt (a) 12,888 14,148 1,260 9.8 Equity attributable to Parent company shareholders 6,221 6,902 681 10.9 Market capitalisation 14,169 15,942 1,773 12.5 Determined in accordance with Consob Communication No. DEM/6064293 of 2006, as amended on 5 th May 2021. Total Revenues Total Revenues amounted to 1,527 million euros, an increase of 181 million euros (+13.4%) compared with the first half of 2020, due to growth in regulated revenues and page 2 / 17

energy transition new businesses. The increase in revenues was also affected by the release of past balance sheet items (+17 million euros). Regulated revenues amounted to 1,358 million euros, up by 85 million euros (+6.7%). Net of variable charges to cover energy costs (73 million euros; +43 million euros compared with the first half of 2020), regulated revenues amounted to 1,285 million euros, up by 42 million euros (+3.4%), as a result of the increase in the transport RAB base (+21 million euros, including the effect of lower input-based incentives) and higher volumes of transported gas (+9million euros) following the gradual recovery of production activities as well as colder weather conditions recorded in April and May. Revenues from new businesses amounted to 157 million euros, up 96 million euros compared with the first half of 2020 due the positive contribution from energy efficiency activities (+100 million euros), particularly due to strong development in the residential sector, and the contribution from Mieci and Evolve, two companies that entered the Group's scope of consolidation at the end of 2020. The result was partly offset by a reduction in Snam Global Solutions' contribution compared to the same period in 2020, which was characterised by a higher concentration of projects. Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2021 amounted to 1,163 million euros, an increase of 56 million euros (+5.1%) compared with the corresponding figure posted in the first half of 2020, due to the positive performance of the core business (+51 million euros; +4.6%), as a result of higher regulated revenues, to the continuation of the Efficiency Plan and the utilisation of provisions set aside in previous years for disputes that have come to an end as well as by a distribution in operational costs mostly concentrated in the second half of the year. EBITDA from new businesses increased (+5 million euros) due to the positive contribution from energy efficiency activities, partly offset by the slower growth in the biomethane business, as well as by continuous investments for the development of activities in hydrogen and sustainable mobility. Adjusted EBIT Adjusted Operating income, in the first half of 2021, amounted to 762 million euros, up by 29 million euros (+4.0%) compared with the corresponding figure registered in first half of the 2020, due to greater amortisation, depreciation and impairment losses (-27 million euros, 7.2%) resulting primarily from the entry into operation of new assets. Net financial expenses Net financial expenses amounted to 50 million euros, a decrease of 17 million euros (-25.4%) compared with the first half of 2020 due to the benefits arising from the optimisation of the financial structure, among which the liability management operation, carried out in December 2020, as well as treasury management, partly absorbed by a greater average net debt for the period. The reduction in net financial expenses was also affected by higher financial income related to interest income on the long-term financial credit in favour of the associate company OLT. page 3 / 17

Net Income from equity investments Net Income from equity investments amounted to 139 million euros, up by 29 million euros (+26.4%) compared with the first half of 2020, mainly as a result of the positive contribution from foreign associate companies, particularly TAP (+33 million euros) in operation as from 15th November 2020, and the ADNOC Gas Pipelines (+13 million euros) which became part of the Group's perimeter from July 2020, as well as from Industrie De Nora (+7 million euros), a transaction completed in January 2021. These effects were partly offset by the lower contribution of TAG (-10 million euros), which benefited in the first half of 2020 from non-recurring items, and DESFA (-10 million euros), mainly as a result of the expected reduction in the WACC from 7.84% to 7.52%. Adjusted Net Profit The Group's adjusted net profit in the first half of 2021 amounted to 635 million euros, an increase of 57 million euros (+9.9%) compared to the corresponding figure from the same period of 2020 (578 million euros). The higher pre-tax profit (+75 million euros, or 9.7%) was partly absorbed by higher income taxes (16 million euros, or 8.1%, net of special items mainly represented by the effects of tax realignment pursuant to Law Decree 104 of 14th August 2020). Technical Investments Technical investments in the first half of 2021 amounted to 566 million euros, an increase of 109 million euros (+23.9%) compared with a slowdown recorded in the first half of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Investments relate mainly to natural gas transportation (458 million euros; 388 million euros in the first half of 2020) and storage (68 million euros; 43 million euros in the first half of 2020) segments. Notwithstanding the continuing uncertainty regarding the evolution of the pandemic, with reference to the regulated core business, the level of the investment plan announced for 2021 is confirmed. Cash Flow The positive net Cash Flow from operating activities (566 million euros) was impacted by the temporary cash absorption generated by the gas balancing activity as a result of higher gas purchases in April and May following the colder weather conditions recorded in the period. This cash flow allowed the financing of part of the technical investments for the period (net of payables for investments) for a total of 594 million euros. Further to disbursements related to equity investments and repayments of financial receivables from OLT, free cash flow stood 467 million euros negative. Net financial debt, after non- monetary changes and after payment to shareholders of the 2020 dividend (795 million page 4 / 17

euros1), stood at 14,148 million euros, an increase of 1,256 million euros compared to 31st December 2020. Outlook Expectations regarding the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy confirm a progressive easing of restrictive measures linked to the acceleration of the vaccination campaign against the virus, albeit accompanied by growing concerns about the spread of variants, which could result in further slowdowns in the process of normalisation of the domestic and international economic backdrop. Snam continues to focus on measures that will ensure safety in its control rooms, plants and local offices so as to guarantee regular operations and energy security in the country. At present, the company cannot determine the exact impact of COVID-19 on the targets at the end of 2021 and subsequent years. However, based on the information available today, the impact is expected to be limited overall with respect to its 2021 targets, thus confirming the guidance on net profit of 1,170 million euros, including the contribution from the investment in De Nora. Any additional further impacts on the Group's economic/financial performance and on its equity situation, as well as on business development plans, will be evaluated in light of the evolution and duration of the pandemic, both in Italy and abroad. The same remarks also apply to possible impacts on development initiatives and on suppliers and clients, as well as on the assets held by the Snam Group abroad. The most recent estimates on the evolution of natural gas demand in Italy for the current year show a growth over the previous year, as a result, in particular, of the recovery of the industrial production index and of the colder weather conditions recorded in the early months of 2021. With particular reference to the core business, the level of investment announced in the plan is confirmed. In the current scenario, the company continues to implement its efficiency programme, which has already resulted in savings of 65 million euros compared to the 2016 cost base. Optimisation of the financial structure implemented over the last five years led to a reduction in the average cost of the gross debt from 2.4% in 2016 to an expected average of 1.2% over the plan time horizon (2020-2024), as a result of actions implemented to take full advantage of current favourable market conditions and improve the interest rate and credit spread scenario with respect to the previous plan. 1 The total dividend from 2020 profits amounted to 816 million euros, of which 326 million euros as an interim payment and 490 million euros as the balance. The amounts still to be paid as of 30th June 2021 are attributable to the deferred collection as requested by some shareholders. page 5 / 17

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.