|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.537 EUR
|+0.38%
|+2.83%
|+0.29%
|10:06am
|SNAM : Opinion change, from Buy to Add
|09:32am
|Mib above 28,600; Tenaris on top
Snam S.p.A. is the leading European operator in natural gas transport. The group also develops natural gas storage and regasification businesses. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - transport of natural gas (63.2%): owns, at the end of 2022, a network of around 38,000 km of pipelines (75.4 billion m3 transported in 2022); - storage of natural gas (14.8%); - regasification of liquefied natural gas (1.2%); - other (20.8%): development and management of energy efficiency projects and biogas and biomethane production units, gas compression services, location of fiber-optic cables, etc.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
4.520EUR
Average target price
5.238EUR
Spread / Average Target
+15.89%
