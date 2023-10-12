Snam S.p.A. is the leading European operator in natural gas transport. The group also develops natural gas storage and regasification businesses. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - transport of natural gas (63.2%): owns, at the end of 2022, a network of around 38,000 km of pipelines (75.4 billion m3 transported in 2022); - storage of natural gas (14.8%); - regasification of liquefied natural gas (1.2%); - other (20.8%): development and management of energy efficiency projects and biogas and biomethane production units, gas compression services, location of fiber-optic cables, etc.

Sector Energy