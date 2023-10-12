Stock SRG SNAM S.P.A.
 04:22:51 2023-10-12 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Snam S.p.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
4.537 EUR +0.38% +2.83% +0.29%
10:06am SNAM : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
09:32am Mib above 28,600; Tenaris on top AN
Latest news about Snam S.p.A.

SNAM : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
Mib above 28,600; Tenaris on top AN
Snam decided to renew EMTN and ECP programs AN
UTILITIES : Time for a come back? Alphavalue
Exxon Mobil to sell majority stake in Italy LNG terminal to BlackRock RE
Exxon Mobil to sell its majority stake in Italy LNG terminal to BlackRock RE
Rome won't curb China's presence in Italy's state grid company - sources RE
Italy in talks with Bavaria on gas and hydrogen exports, eyes eastern Europe RE
Cenergy's Steel Pipe Unit Wins EUR10 Million Contract From Italy's Snam MT
Piazza Affari maglia rosa; boost on banks AN
Stock markets expected to fall; Brent crude below USD94 AN
Indices down, central banks weigh again AN
Italy's Snam to Issue EUR500 Million Transition Bonds MT
Snam starts EUR500 million bond placement AN
ENI Seeks to Sequester Millions of Tonnes of Carbon Dioxide Underground by End of Decade MT
Rosetti Marino awarded two projects worth more than EUR150 million AN
Saipem Secures EUR850 Million Worth of Offshore Contracts in Côte d'Ivoire, Italy MT
MT Newswires Exclusive: Eni's Ravenna Hub Carbon Capture Project Targeted to Start in 2026, Ciarrocchi Says MT
Eni, Snam set ambitions for Italy's first carbon storage project RE
Europeans bullish; ERG trailing on Mib. AN
Europeans in green; BPER Bank tops on Mib. AN
Lists in green on Jackson Hole day AN
Stock exchanges expected in green; Brent falls below USD83 AN
Mib to third bullish session; ERG and Snam the draggers AN
Tax on extra profits sinks Piazza Affari AN

Company Profile

Snam S.p.A. is the leading European operator in natural gas transport. The group also develops natural gas storage and regasification businesses. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - transport of natural gas (63.2%): owns, at the end of 2022, a network of around 38,000 km of pipelines (75.4 billion m3 transported in 2022); - storage of natural gas (14.8%); - regasification of liquefied natural gas (1.2%); - other (20.8%): development and management of energy efficiency projects and biogas and biomethane production units, gas compression services, location of fiber-optic cables, etc.
Energy
2023-11-08
Income Statement Evolution

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
4.520EUR
Average target price
5.238EUR
Spread / Average Target
+15.89%
Sector Natural Gas Pipeline

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SNAM S.P.A. Stock Snam S.p.A.
+0.29% 16 088 M $
ENERGY TRANSFER LP Stock Energy Transfer LP
+15.92% 43 276 M $
DT MIDSTREAM, INC. Stock DT Midstream, Inc.
-1.57% 5 271 M $
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION Stock Equitrans Midstream Corporation
+41.34% 4 131 M $
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION Stock NextDecade Corporation
-9.51% 1 147 M $
SHAANXI PROVINCIAL NATURAL GAS CO.,LTD Stock Shaanxi Provincial Natural Gas Co.,Ltd
 0.00% 1 098 M $
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A. Stock S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
+8.37% 751 M $
TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL NORTE S.A. Stock TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL NORTE S.A.
-.--% 328 M $
JINHONG HOLDING GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Jinhong Holding Group Co., Ltd.
+19.05% 186 M $
PETROVIETNAM LOW PRESSURE GAS DISTRIBUTION Stock PetroVietNam Low Pressure Gas Distribution
+76.77% 167 M $
