Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Snam S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:05 2022-09-01 am EDT
4.671 EUR   -1.37%
05:41aSNAM S P A : 2022 Italian Sustainability Week (PDF)
PU
08/21Italian manufacturers cut output to save energy, govt official says
RE
08/10Moody's Cuts Enel, Eight Other Italian Utility Groups' Outlook To Negative
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Snam S p A : 2022 Italian Sustainability Week (PDF)

09/01/2022 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

energy to inspire the world

Italian Sustainability Week

September 2022

Snam overview

31.3%

Largest Natural Gas

Largest European

Transportation network

gas storage player

(€16bn RAB)

(~€4bn RAB )

Verified for H2 transport: ≈ 99% of

Tests confirm the possibility to

the network is ready to transport H2

store H2 in depleted fields

68.7%

Free float

~80K investors

Central Role in

Energy Transition

Platforms in H2/ CCS, Bio-

methane, Energy Efficiency & Sust.

Mobility

Leading

Operator

in construction & management

of Energy Infrastructures

energy to inspire the world

Key figures

Natural gas2

International associates portfolio

€24bn

€31bn

RAB + affiliates ('21)

Enterprise Value1

~16.5

~3.5

~32,767

€1,218bn

bcm

bcm/y

km

capacity

capacity3

Net Profit Adj. ('21)

Transport

Storage

Regasification

1 Market Capitalization at July 28, 2022

2 Italy

3 Referring to Panigaglia, not including 10bcm of capacity of new FSRUs acquired but not in operation

2

ESG embedded into Corporate Strategy and Governance

energy to inspire the world

01

Challenging ESG targets

02

Financial strategy aligned with corporate strategy: instruments linked to

ESG targets

03

Investments aligned to EU Taxonomy

04

ESG integrated into ERM framework

05

Management compensation fully aligned and

linked to key ESG metrics

All round approach to sustainability

3

Challenging ESG targets

energy to inspire the world

Environment

Emissions reduction targets set for Scope 1, 2 & 3

  • Scope 1 and 2 targets based on important LDAR program and new electric turbines
  • Scope 1 targets include a 55% reduction in natural gas emissions by 2025 - beyond the UNEP target

Energy transitions businesses growth:

  • EG Significant growth projections for energy efficiency (73kton CO2 equivalent reduction by 2025 )

Increase H2 readiness and flexibility of our assets

Social

Safety

  • Target to remain below 5Y average of frequency and severity of incidents despite acquisitions

Diversity

  • Target of 27% female executives in 2025 vs 22% in 2021

Supply chain

  • Introduction of ESG criteria in procurement criteria

Governance

Company purpose, energy transition and diversity encompassed in Bylaws

Management's long and short term remuneration

  • 20% linked to ESG KPIs (based on ESG metrics relevant / material for Snam)

Sustainable Finance (1) growth

  • 60% in 2021 and >80% target by
    2025

1) Financial instrument under the Sustainable Finance Framework published in November 2021, including any financial instrument linked to ESG

4

targets and use of proceeds format (in particular climate action and transitions bonds)

Sustainable Finance instruments linked to ESG targets

energy to inspire the world

Sustainable finance @Dec 2021 (%)

23

16

EIB Loans

Sustainable loan

Climate Action e

Transition bonds

26

ESG Commercial

35

Paper

% ESG financing on Total Committed Funding

x2

>80%

~60%

~40%

2020A2021E2025E

What is sustainable Finance for Snam?

Financial instruments including:

  • Sustainable loans (linked to ESG Kpis)
  • EIB loans
  • Commercial paper (Standard Ethics rating)
  • Bonds (Climate Action, Transition and Sustainable Linked bonds)
  • At the end of 2021 ESG financing reached 60% of committed funding (3Y in advance vs previous target)
  • New target set of >80% of Snam's Funding by 2025 through sustainable finance instruments

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 09:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SNAM S.P.A.
05:41aSNAM S P A : 2022 Italian Sustainability Week (PDF)
PU
08/21Italian manufacturers cut output to save energy, govt official says
RE
08/10Moody's Cuts Enel, Eight Other Italian Utility Groups' Outlook To Negative
MT
08/04Italy's De Nora lifts 2022 guidance after core profit jumps
RE
08/02SNAM S P A : 2022 Scenario Report is now online
PU
08/02SNAM S P A : 2022 Half year report (HTML)
PU
08/02SNAM S P A : 2022 Half year report (PDF)
PU
07/29SNAM : S&P confirms rating at BBB+, outlook revised to stable from positive
PU
07/27Snam Raises 2022 Net Profit Guidance To At Least $1.14 Billion
MT
07/27Snam S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 165 M 3 188 M 3 188 M
Net income 2022 1 142 M 1 151 M 1 151 M
Net Debt 2022 14 702 M 14 807 M 14 807 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 5,87%
Capitalization 15 874 M 15 987 M 15 987 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,66x
EV / Sales 2023 9,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 526
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart SNAM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Snam S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4,74 €
Average target price 5,15 €
Spread / Average Target 8,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Venier Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Monica de Virgiliis Independent Chairman
Claudio Farina Executive VP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Laura Cavatorta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.-10.64%15 987
ENERGY TRANSFER LP42.28%36 148
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP38.36%7 923
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.15.07%5 341
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-10.35%4 012
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION158.60%948