Snam S p A : 2022 Italian Sustainability Week (PDF)
energy to inspire the world
Italian Sustainability Week
September 2022
Snam overview
31.3%
Largest Natural Gas
Largest European
Transportation network
gas storage player
(€16bn RAB)
(~€4bn RAB )
Verified for H2 transport: ≈ 99% of
Tests confirm the possibility to
the network is ready to transport H2
store H2 in depleted fields
68.7%
Free float
~80K investors
Central Role in
Energy Transition
Platforms in H2/ CCS, Bio-
methane, Energy Efficiency & Sust.
Mobility
Leading
Operator
in construction & management
of Energy Infrastructures
energy to inspire the world
Key figures
Natural gas
2
International associates portfolio
€24bn
€31bn
RAB + affiliates ('21)
Enterprise Value
1
~16.5
~3.5
~32,767
€1,218bn
bcm
bcm/y
km
capacity
capacity
3
Net Profit Adj. ('21)
Transport
Storage
Regasification
1 Market Capitalization at July 28, 2022
2 Italy
3 Referring to Panigaglia, not including 10bcm of capacity of new FSRUs acquired but not in operation
2
ESG embedded into Corporate Strategy and Governance
energy to inspire the world
01
Challenging ESG targets
02
Financial strategy aligned with corporate strategy: instruments linked to
ESG targets
03
Investments aligned to EU Taxonomy
04
ESG integrated into ERM framework
05
Management compensation fully aligned and
linked to key ESG metrics
All round approach to sustainability
3
energy to inspire the world
Environment
Emissions reduction targets set for Scope 1, 2 & 3
Scope 1 and 2 targets based on important LDAR program and new electric turbines
Scope 1 targets include a 55% reduction in natural gas emissions by 2025 - beyond the UNEP target
Energy transitions businesses growth:
EG Significant growth projections for energy efficiency (73kton CO2 equivalent reduction by 2025 )
Increase H2 readiness and flexibility of our assets
Social
Safety
Target to remain below 5Y average of frequency and severity of incidents despite acquisitions
Diversity
Target of 27% female executives in 2025 vs 22% in 2021
Supply chain
Introduction of ESG criteria in procurement criteria
Governance
Company purpose, energy transition and diversity encompassed in Bylaws
Management's long and short term remuneration
20% linked to ESG KPIs (based on ESG metrics relevant / material for Snam)
Sustainable Finance
(1) growth
60% in 2021 and >80% target by
2025
1) Financial instrument under the Sustainable Finance Framework published in November 2021, including any financial instrument linked to ESG
4
targets and use of proceeds format (in particular climate action and transitions bonds)
Sustainable Finance instruments linked to ESG targets
energy to inspire the world
Sustainable finance @Dec 2021 (%)
Sustainable loan
Climate Action e
Transition bonds
26
ESG Commercial
35
Paper
% ESG financing on Total Committed Funding
x2
>80%
~60%
~40%
2020A
2021E 2025E
What is sustainable Finance for Snam?
Financial instruments including:
Sustainable loans (linked to ESG Kpis)
EIB loans
Commercial paper (Standard Ethics rating)
Bonds (Climate Action, Transition and Sustainable Linked bonds)
At the end of 2021 ESG financing reached 60% of committed funding (3Y in advance vs previous target)
New target set of >80% of Snam's Funding by 2025 through sustainable finance instruments
5
