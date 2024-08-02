HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2024
Snam is the leading European operator in natural gas transportation with a network, in Italy and abroad, of around 38,000 km. The company also operates in storage, in which it holds more than 17% of the capacity at European level, and in regasification, with an annual capacity of 13.5 billion cubic metres of gas, which will rise to 18.5 billion cubic metres in 2025 following the commissioning of the Ravenna regasification terminal. Its medium- to long-term goal is to develop and consolidate an energy infrastructure system for a sustainable future, establishing itself as a multi-molecule operator both nationally and across Europe, with a focus on innovation and promoting the role of gas as a transitional energy source. Snam is among the leading Italian listed companies by market capitalisation.
With its 80 years of experience in the development and management of infrastructure, Snam guarantees security of supply and promotes energy transition with investments in green gas (biomethane and hydrogen), energy efﬁciency and CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) technology. It also creates new green areas through a benefit company focused on urban forestation projects.
Snam also intends to reduce direct greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2027, 40% by 2030 and 50% by 2032, to achieve carbon neutrality (100%) by 2040, offsetting emissions that cannot be eliminated through selected off-setting projects and also involving associate companies and suppliers. Snam is pursuing net zero on all emissions (thus including indirect emissions) by 2050. The Group is also working on reducing natural gas emissions in its assets: Snam has achieved a 55% reduction in 2023 compared to 2015 and set a target of -64% for 2027.
The corporate business model of the company is based on sustainable growth, transparency, the development of talent and diversity and the protection and social development of local communities.
Corporate bodies
BOARD OF DIRECTORS (*)
BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS (*)
Chair
Chair
Monica de Virgiliis (1) (2) (3)
Stefano Gnocchi (6)
Chief Executive Officer
Standing auditors
Stefano Venier (1)
Gianfranco Chinellato (5)
Board members
Ines Gandini (5)
Massimo Bergami (1) (3)
Alternate auditors
Laura Cavatorta (3) (4)
Federica Albizzati (6)
Augusta Iannini (1) (3)
Maria Gimigliano (5)
Piero Manzoni (3) (4)
Federico Sambolino (5)
Rita Rolli (3) (4)
Qinjing Shen (1)
Alessandro Tonetti (1)
AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE AND RELATED-
APPOINTMENTS AND REMUNERATION
PARTY TRANSACTIONS (**)
COMMITTEE (**)
Piero Manzoni - Chairman
Rita Rolli - Chairwoman
Augusta Iannini
Massimo Bergami
Laura Cavatorta
Alessandro Tonetti
SUSTAINABILITY AND ENERGY TRANSITION
SCENARIOS COMMITTEE (**)
AUDITING COMPANY (***)
Laura Cavatorta - Chairwoman
Deloitte & Touche S.p.A.
Massimo Bergami
Qinjing Shen
Rita Rolli
- Appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2022 - in office until the date of the Shareholders' Meeting to be convened in 2025 to approve the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2024.
- Established by the Board of Directors on 27 April 2022.
- Appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting of 23 October 2019 for the period covering the years 2020-2028.
- Director candidates in the list submitted by the shareholder CDP Reti S.p.A.
- Appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors upon the proposal of the shareholder CDP Reti S.p.A.
- Independent directors pursuant to the TUF and the Corporate Governance Code.
- Director candidates in the list presented jointly by Institutional Investors.
- Statutory Auditor candidates in the list submitted by the shareholder CDP Reti S.p.A.
- Statutory Auditor candidates in the list presented jointly by Institutional Investors.
Group Structure at 30 June 2024 5
Group Structure at 30
June 2024
The changes in the scope of consolidation of the Snam Group at 30 June 20241 compared to 31 December 2023 concerned:
- The merger by incorporation of four companies operating in the Biomethane - Agri business and seven companies operating in the Biomethane - Waste business;
The changes in the Snam Group's scope of consolidation at 30 June 2024 compared to
30 June 2023 also included:
- the acquisition, by the subsidiary Bioenerys Agri S.r.l., of 100% of the capital of four companies active in the production of electrical energy through the use of agricultural waste and biomass, of which two companies within the scope of the sale of Iniziative Biometano S.p.A.;
- the acquisition, by the subsidiary Bioenerys Ambiente S.r.l., of 100% of the capital of two companies owning plants for the production of biomethane from FORSU;
- the acquisition by Snam FSRU Italia S.r.l. of FSRU I Limited, the company that owns the Floating, Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) "BW Singapore";
- the sale of Iniziative Biometano S.p.A., a company 51% owned by Snam through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bioenerys S.r.l., as well as four companies controlled by the same Iniziative Biometano S.p.A.
The Group's structure at 30 June 2024 is shown below:
1 More information is provided in the "Snam S.p.A. investments at 30 June 2024" annex to the notes to the condensed half-year consolidated financial statements.
Table of Contents
HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
68
ANNEX
123
Disclaimer
This Report contains forward-looking statements ,inparticular in the section "Outlook" relating
to: the evolution of gas natural demand, investment plans, future operating performance, execution of projects.
Forward-looking statements by their nature involverisk and
uncertainty because they depend on theoccurrence offuture events and developments. Actual results may thereforediffer from those announcedin relation tovarious factors,
including: the evolution of demand, supply and prices of natural gas, actual
operating performance, general macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical factors such as
international tensions, the impact of regulations regarding energy and environmental issues, the success in development and application of new technologies, changes in expectations of stakeholders and other changes in business conditions.
Snam, Snam Group, Group (or group) means SnamS.p.A. and thecompanies included in the scope of consolidation.
INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
Interim management report
Performance in the first half of 2024
11
Results
12
Operating performance
15
Snam share performance
18
Main events
19
Significant events after the end of the first half of the year
20
Operating performance in business segments
22
Natural gas transportation
23
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) regasification
26
Natural gas storage
28
Energy transition businesses
32
Commentary on the economic and financial results and other information
35
Commentary on the economic and financial results
36
Other information
54
Risk and uncertainty factors
55
Outlook
65
