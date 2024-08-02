Snam is the leading European operator in natural gas transportation with a network, in Italy and abroad, of around 38,000 km. The company also operates in storage, in which it holds more than 17% of the capacity at European level, and in regasification, with an annual capacity of 13.5 billion cubic metres of gas, which will rise to 18.5 billion cubic metres in 2025 following the commissioning of the Ravenna regasification terminal. Its medium- to long-term goal is to develop and consolidate an energy infrastructure system for a sustainable future, establishing itself as a multi-molecule operator both nationally and across Europe, with a focus on innovation and promoting the role of gas as a transitional energy source. Snam is among the leading Italian listed companies by market capitalisation.

With its 80 years of experience in the development and management of infrastructure, Snam guarantees security of supply and promotes energy transition with investments in green gas (biomethane and hydrogen), energy efﬁciency and CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) technology. It also creates new green areas through a benefit company focused on urban forestation projects.

Snam also intends to reduce direct greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2027, 40% by 2030 and 50% by 2032, to achieve carbon neutrality (100%) by 2040, offsetting emissions that cannot be eliminated through selected off-setting projects and also involving associate companies and suppliers. Snam is pursuing net zero on all emissions (thus including indirect emissions) by 2050. The Group is also working on reducing natural gas emissions in its assets: Snam has achieved a 55% reduction in 2023 compared to 2015 and set a target of -64% for 2027.

The corporate business model of the company is based on sustainable growth, transparency, the development of talent and diversity and the protection and social development of local communities.

www.snam.it