BIODIVERSITY POLICY

Snam recognizes biodiversity as a fundamental pillar of a sustainable development model. Biodiversity is essential to ensure people's health and well-being and preserve life on earth. This policy defines the commitments and actions that Snam adopts to protect biodiversity.

Snam's commitment to safeguarding biodiversity is consistent with what has already been established in its Health, Safety, Environment, Energy and Quality Policy (HSEEQ Policy) and is inspired by the main national and international guidelines and strategic plans on the subject. In particular, Snam's Policy refers to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) adopted in 1992, the United Nations 2030 Agenda, in particular the goal 15 "Life on Earth", the EU's 2020 Biodiversity Strategy, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework adopted in 2022 during COP 15, and the National Biodiversity Strategy adopted in 2023.

Snam is a company that operates in the transport, storage and regasification of natural gas. The company manages a network of gas pipelines that extensively covers the national territory, owns storage facilities that contribute to the country's energy security and operates through regasification plants to ensure the diversification of energy supplies. To consolidate its role as an enabler of the energy transition and with the aim of contributing to the decarbonization of the country, Snam has developed new business lines over the years related to the production of biomethane, energy efficiency, sustainable mobility, the development of hydrogen and Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) technologies.

In line with the principles it commits to adhere to, Snam has developed over time an approach for the management of its infrastructure, from the design phase to the decommissioning phase, based on key principles that express a rigorous application of the hierarchy of mitigation of its impacts on the environment and biodiversity. In particular, the principles followed by Snam are as follows:

conduct activities in compliance with laws and administrative prescriptions and in line with the Ethical

Code, Model 231, the HSEEQ Policy and the Suppliers' Ethical Code;

Code, Model 231, the HSEEQ Policy and the Suppliers' Ethical Code; ensure the application of solutions to avoid and prevent the occurrence of negative impacts as much as possible, through the investigation of potential risks on biodiversity, with particular attention to natural ecosystems that fall within the Natura 2000 Network Sites;

ensure the reduction of unavoidable impacts through environmental restoration activities and land care and maintenance programs. To this end, specific vegetation restoration projects and environmental monitoring plans (EMPs) are developed, through which an in-depth control and risk assessment activity is carried out on the environmental impacts of the works and the effectiveness of the renaturalisation projects approved by the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security (MASE) and the Regional Environmental Protection Agencies (ARPA) is verified.

Following this approach, Snam, for its linear gas transport infrastructures, has been operating for some time in a regime of substantial Zero Net Conversion in the construction and maintenance activities of the infrastructures, neutralizing the impacts resulting from the change in land use caused by its operations through the restoration by reforestation of the occupied areas (no net deforestation).

Furthermore, within the transport, storage and regasification activities, Snam has conducted an impact assessment activity, based on the methodology proposed by the Science-basedTargets for Nature (SBTs for Nature) guidelines