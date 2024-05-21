BIODIVERSITY POLICY
Snam recognizes biodiversity as a fundamental pillar of a sustainable development model. Biodiversity is essential to ensure people's health and well-being and preserve life on earth. This policy defines the commitments and actions that Snam adopts to protect biodiversity.
Snam's commitment to safeguarding biodiversity is consistent with what has already been established in its Health, Safety, Environment, Energy and Quality Policy (HSEEQ Policy) and is inspired by the main national and international guidelines and strategic plans on the subject. In particular, Snam's Policy refers to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) adopted in 1992, the United Nations 2030 Agenda, in particular the goal 15 "Life on Earth", the EU's 2020 Biodiversity Strategy, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework adopted in 2022 during COP 15, and the National Biodiversity Strategy adopted in 2023.
Snam is a company that operates in the transport, storage and regasification of natural gas. The company manages a network of gas pipelines that extensively covers the national territory, owns storage facilities that contribute to the country's energy security and operates through regasification plants to ensure the diversification of energy supplies. To consolidate its role as an enabler of the energy transition and with the aim of contributing to the decarbonization of the country, Snam has developed new business lines over the years related to the production of biomethane, energy efficiency, sustainable mobility, the development of hydrogen and Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) technologies.
In line with the principles it commits to adhere to, Snam has developed over time an approach for the management of its infrastructure, from the design phase to the decommissioning phase, based on key principles that express a rigorous application of the hierarchy of mitigation of its impacts on the environment and biodiversity. In particular, the principles followed by Snam are as follows:
-
conduct activities in compliance with laws and administrative prescriptions and in line with the Ethical
Code, Model 231, the HSEEQ Policy and the Suppliers' Ethical Code;
- ensure the application of solutions to avoid and prevent the occurrence of negative impacts as much as possible, through the investigation of potential risks on biodiversity, with particular attention to natural ecosystems that fall within the Natura 2000 Network Sites;
- ensure the reduction of unavoidable impacts through environmental restoration activities and land care and maintenance programs. To this end, specific vegetation restoration projects and environmental monitoring plans (EMPs) are developed, through which an in-depth control and risk assessment activity is carried out on the environmental impacts of the works and the effectiveness of the renaturalisation projects approved by the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security (MASE) and the Regional Environmental Protection Agencies (ARPA) is verified.
Following this approach, Snam, for its linear gas transport infrastructures, has been operating for some time in a regime of substantial Zero Net Conversion in the construction and maintenance activities of the infrastructures, neutralizing the impacts resulting from the change in land use caused by its operations through the restoration by reforestation of the occupied areas (no net deforestation).
Furthermore, within the transport, storage and regasification activities, Snam has conducted an impact assessment activity, based on the methodology proposed by the Science-basedTargets for Nature (SBTs for Nature) guidelines
Piazza Santa Barbara, 7
Snam S.p.A.
20097 San Donato Milanese (MI) Italia
Sede legale: San Donato Milanese (MI), Piazza Santa Barbara, 7
Tel. centralino + 39 02.3703.1
Capitale sociale: Euro 2.735.670.475,56 i.v.
www.snam.it
Codice fiscale e iscrizione al Registro Imprese della CCIAA
di Milano, Monza Brianza, Lodi n. 13271390158
R.E.A. Milano n. 1633443
Internal
Partita IVA n. 13271390158
issued by the Science-basedTargets Network (SBTN), which has allowed it to measure its impact on biodiversity. In particular, according to the SBTN methodology, the main Snam's impact on biodiversity is the change in land use that occurs temporarily during the construction and replacement of the pipelines. In this context, Snam, in addition to the total restoration of the occupied areas, a practice that will allow it to formally reach the Zero Net Conversion target in 2024 according to the SBTN rules, has also set the goal of generating a positive impact on nature in the areas classified as high risk for biodiversity where the company operates. Snam is determined to achieve this goal through the implementation of projects aimed at regenerating natural ecosystems, defining a plan of actions to be undertaken to achieve the Nature Positive Impact goal.
The commitment to the protection and enhancement of biodiversity and ecosystems is also the result of listening to and actively involving Snam's stakeholders, both at the territorial and corporate level. In fact, Snam recognizes that this approach is fundamental in a perspective of continuous improvement and is systematically applied, from the early design phases, through consultation and collaboration with the Public Administration and through listening to and collaborating with territorial associations, NGOs and local communities. Within the company, the Sustainability and Energy Transition Scenarios Committee is regularly consulted and involved, which has the task of promoting the continuous integration of best practices for the creation of long-term value for the Company, investors, people and the planet.
Snam is committed to publicly communicating the results on the progress of its objectives and its improvement actions.
Snam's Biodiversity Policy applies to all activities, employees, contractors and all persons subject to supervision by the Snam Group; all Snam companies adopt this Policy and implement its principles. This policy is communicated within the organisation and made available online on the website www.snam.itto all stakeholders.
San Donato Milanese, 15/05/2024
Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Venier
pag 2 / 2
Internal
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2024 17:48:01 UTC.