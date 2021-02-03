Snam S p A : Fondazione Snam and Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo launch the call “Energia Inclusiva” to tackle energy poverty

The call, open until March, is aimed at entities working across the national territory and will provide financial contributions between 10,000 and 50,000 euros

Milan, February 3rd, 2021 - The call 'Energia Inclusiva' has been launched today by Fondazione Snam and Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo to support organizations that propose innovative ideas to fight energy poverty. The call aims to identify, select, support solutions applicable and valid on the national territory.

The call, which will remain open until March 18th, will be divided in two parts. The first phase will consist of a selection of 15 proposals which, for a three-month period, will benefit from a personalized and specialized consultancy and tutoring path, provided by I3P, the Incubator of the Politecnico di Torino, through which they will be able to scale and increase the scope and impact of their projects. At the end of this process, the promoters will select the finalists, up to a maximum of 5 projects, who will receive a financial contribution from € 10,000 to € 50,000 in support of their project.

To be eligible, the projects must demonstrate that they contribute to a paradigm shift in addressing the issue of energy poverty, combining scalable and sustainable solutions for the environment in at least one of the following areas: training and awareness, energy efficiency, systems measurement, energy consulting, needs mapping, behavioral change, new financing models, skills and job development. At least one year's experience in the sector will also have to be demonstrated.

In Italy, about 8.8% of families are affected by energy poverty, defined as the difficulty for an individual or a family to have adequate energy services to guarantee decent life, which makes the phenomenon particularly current. Energy poverty, of which the incidence is likely to worsen due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, is an issue that has significant social, economic and environmental consequences; for this reason, it requires a transversal approach to address it and reduce its consequences.

Tackling energy poverty is one of the European Union's priorities in the fight against climate change and in the implementation of long-term development strategies in favour of decarbonisation, also in line with the objective of inclusion and social cohesion.

Fondazione Snam has been active, since its establishment, on environmental issues and its social implications; an area of action that includes energy poverty among its strategic priorities.

Environmental protection and social impact innovation are areas that also involve two missions of Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo, which aligns its interventions with European strategies and places them in a broader international reference framework, aimed at achieving UN 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals indicated.

Thanks to the 'Energia Inclusiva' call, the two foundations put their resources and skills together and at the service of the local communities.

'Energy poverty is a problem that today affects 8.8% of families in Italy. The economic consequences of the health emergency and climate change are worsening the situation . Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo - President Francesco Profumo says - wants to tackle this challenge on a national scale, promoting and supporting a concrete and transversal approach. The starting point is the fruitful collaboration established with Fondazione Snam in the designing of the 'Energia Inclusiva' call, that combines the skills and characteristics of these two great foundations and places them at the service of social innovators.' Profumo adds : 'This is a call which focuses on key elements to face current and future challenges: sustainability, inclusion, social innovation and energy transition. All central topics in the strategic plan of Compagnia di San Paolo - presented last week - and which for us represent the pillars of high-impact actions for the common good.'

Marco Alverà , Vice Chairman of Fondazione Snam and Snam's Chief Executive Officer, comments: 'The path towards full decarbonisation cannot ignore the fight against energy poverty. With this initiative, together with Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo, we want to contribute to addressing this problem, offering territories new development solutions and social enterprises an opportunity for sustainable growth. Through its businesses, Snam aims to act as enabler of the energy transition in the territories in which it operates, and Fondazione Snam reflects this commitment in a logic of social inclusion. The collaboration between companies, institutions, the non-profit sphere and territories - which is the basis of our strategies - is a key element to overcome the challenge of the energy transition while reducing inequalities.'

The opening of the call will be accompanied by a launch event - scheduled for February 18 th - at the presence of the Vice Chairman of Fondazione Snam, Marco Alverà, and the President of Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo, Francesco Profumo. On this occasion, the research institute Censis will present the latest data collected on the energy poverty phenomenon in Italy; indeed, Fondazione Snam is collaborating with Censis on the publication of a report on energy poverty, which will be available at the end of March. To participate to the event, register here.

The call relies on the technical contribution of I3P, the Incubator of the Polytechnic of Turin, the scientific contribution of Ashoka Italia and the support of Fondazione Italiana Accenture as a digital partner.

To access the call and for more information, visit https://energiainclusiva.ideatre60.it/