Snam S p A : Full year 2021 results (PDF)
FY 2021
Consolidated results
Ukraine crisis and recent developments
• Ukraine crisis not currently impacting gas flows; natural gas currently exempt from sanctions
EU and Italian gas storage levels sufficient for 2021-22 winter needs
Russia supplies ca. 150bcm of gas on EU 27 + UK, NO, CH, UA consumption of 490bcm
EU published a joint action for more affordable, secure and sustainable energy by 2030. Key points are:
Mandating filling of storage capacity to 90%
RePowerEU
• Solidarity arrangements
• Mitigating retail prices
• Diversification of supply through increasing LNG and pipeline imports (+60bcm)
• Debottlenecking EU grids and networks through "hydrogen-ready infrastructure"
Accelerating the deployment of >100bcm of renewable gases, of which:
70bcm equivalent of H2, in large part imported from the Mediterranean region, and
35bcm of biomethane
Accelerating RES and efficiency
Implications for Snam
|
Impacts on Snam
|
•
|
Snam has no direct investment or activity in Russia and Ukraine
|
|
•
|
Regulated revenues have low exposure to volume risk (ca ± € 10m max at transport and 100%
|
|
|
storage revenues guaranteed)
|
|
• Only 1.5% of Snam transported volumes are shipped by Russian companies, covered by
|
|
|
guarantees as per Network Code
|
|
• Snam, as infrastructure operator, guarantees the adequacy of the national gas infrastructure
|
|
|
and is monitoring the situation.
|
|
• New measures to maximise use of gas storage underline centrality of the assets
|
|
• Current context, RepowerEU raises the likelihood of new infrastructure requirements including:
|
|
|
• New FSRUs under a regulated regime
|
|
|
• IntraEU interconnections (eg project connecting Spanish regassification capacity)
|
|
|
• Investments to transport increased imports into Europe from the MENA (CH4 and H2)
|
|
|
Italian gas import capacity has ample flexibility
|
Entry points and national infrastructure
|
Gas supply by entry point, potential capacity
|
world
|
•
|
33000km of pipeline network
|
|
|
•
|
8 entry points
|
the
|
• 17bcm of storage capacity
|
•
|
Largest EU operator
|
|
(*) 2021 data
Source: Snam Analysis
|
|
LAST 3Y average
|
2021 average volumes
|
Technical
|
Pontential additional
|
|
volumes (bcm)
|
(bcm)
|
capacity (bcm)
|
infrastructures (bcm)
|
MAZARA DEL VALLO
|
14,5
|
|
21,2
|
35,9
|
|
MELENDUGNO
|
|
|
7,2
|
15,4
|
1.5- 10
|
GELA
|
4,5
|
|
3,2
|
15,3
|
|
PASSO GRIESS
|
7,3
|
|
2,1
|
21,1 (14,3) (**)
|
|
TARVISIO
|
28,4
|
|
29,1
|
38,5
|
|
PANIGAGLIA
|
2,0
|
|
1,1
|
3,5
|
|
CAVARZERE (A-LNG)
|
7,4
|
|
7,3
|
8,0
|
|
LIVORNO (OLT)
|
2,8
|
|
1,4
|
3,8
|
|
New FRSUs
|
|
|
|
|
5+5
|
(*) Maximising imports from the first 3 import routes would require debottlenecking of Italian infrastructure
|
|
(**) Capacity AT Passo Gries IP is 21,5 bcm, but due to TENP capacity reduction only 14,3 can reach Italy
|
|
|
|
2021 gas flows by source
|
|
|
Melendugno (TAP)
|
Mazara del vallo
|
|
|
Gela (Green Stream)
|
10%
|
|
|
(Transmed)
|
|
Passo Gries (Tenp-Transitgas)
|
4%
|
|
|
28%
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
Cavarzere - LNG
|
10%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
injection:
|
Import via pipeline
|
|
Panigaglia
|
1%
|
75,8
|
Import via LNG
|
|
Livorno (OLT)
|
2%
|
bcm (*)
|
National Production
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
National Production
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38%
|
Tarvisio (TAG)
|
|
Increasing flows from the South requires accelerating Italian investments
|
4
Potential upsides for assets in the
portfolio
Focus on TAG
-
Higher volumes/utilization in the short/medium term (DESFA, Interconnector, TAP and Terega)
-
New investments energy infrastructures and interconnections (Spain-France, TAP expansion, LNG terminals and storage)
-
Strengthen the strategic role of Italian assets in view of European security of supply
In case of disruption of gas flows from the East, TAG would be the most affected asset given its role of transit
route to Italy. In this regard:
-
Flows continued with no impact to date
-
Standard transport contracts provisions backing shippers' capacity commitments
-
Energy costs increase captured by the Austrian regulatory framework.
Possible reduction in gas flows could affect near term profitability, whilst the strategic value of these assets remain intact thanks to:
-
Reverse flows from Italy towards central-eastern Europe (reverse flows capacity already today could cover up to 80% of Austrian demand)
-
Acceleration of investment for green gas transportation leveraging on H2 European backbone following
RePower EU
|
Diversified portfolio with presence along all key Med flows routes
|
5
|
10% average cash return and 2/3 of invested capital paid back by 2025
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
