Snam S p A : Full year 2021 results (PDF)

energy to inspire the world

Potential upsides for assets in the

Higher volumes/utilization in the short/medium term (DESFA, Interconnector, TAP and Terega)

New investments energy infrastructures and interconnections (Spain-France, TAP expansion, LNG terminals and storage)

(Spain-France, TAP expansion, LNG terminals and storage) Strengthen the strategic role of Italian assets in view of European security of supply

In case of disruption of gas flows from the East, TAG would be the most affected asset given its role of transit

route to Italy. In this regard:

Flows continued with no impact to date

Standard transport contracts provisions backing shippers' capacity commitments

Energy costs increase captured by the Austrian regulatory framework.

Possible reduction in gas flows could affect near term profitability, whilst the strategic value of these assets remain intact thanks to:

Reverse flows from Italy towards central-eastern Europe (reverse flows capacity already today could cover up to 80% of Austrian demand)

from Italy towards central-eastern Europe (reverse flows capacity already today could cover up to 80% of Austrian demand) Acceleration of investment for green gas transportation leveraging on H2 European backbone following

RePower EU