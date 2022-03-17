Log in
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/17 10:40:30 am EDT
4.87 EUR   -0.43%
10:21aSNAM S P A : Full year 2021 results (PDF)
04:27aSnam sticks to guidance after 2021 profits rise 4.6%
03:51aSNAM : The BoD convenes the Shareholders' Meeting for Wednesday 27th April 2022
Snam S p A : Full year 2021 results (PDF)

03/17/2022 | 10:21am EDT
energy to inspire the world

FY 2021

Consolidated results

Milan, March 17th, 2022

Ukraine crisis and recent developments

Recent

developments

Ukraine crisis not currently impacting gas flows; natural gas currently exempt from sanctions

EU and Italian gas storage levels sufficient for 2021-22 winter needs

Russia supplies ca. 150bcm of gas on EU 27 + UK, NO, CH, UA consumption of 490bcm

EU published a joint action for more affordable, secure and sustainable energy by 2030. Key points are:

  • Mandating filling of storage capacity to 90%

RePowerEU

Solidarity arrangements

Mitigating retail prices

Diversification of supply through increasing LNG and pipeline imports (+60bcm)

Debottlenecking EU grids and networks through "hydrogen-ready infrastructure"

  • Accelerating the deployment of >100bcm of renewable gases, of which:
    • 70bcm equivalent of H2, in large part imported from the Mediterranean region, and
    • 35bcm of biomethane
  • Accelerating RES and efficiency

energy to inspire the world

2

Strictly Confidential

Implications for Snam

Impacts on Snam

Snam has no direct investment or activity in Russia and Ukraine

Regulated revenues have low exposure to volume risk (ca ± € 10m max at transport and 100%

storage revenues guaranteed)

Only 1.5% of Snam transported volumes are shipped by Russian companies, covered by

guarantees as per Network Code

Snam, as infrastructure operator, guarantees the adequacy of the national gas infrastructure

and is monitoring the situation.

New measures to maximise use of gas storage underline centrality of the assets

Current context, RepowerEU raises the likelihood of new infrastructure requirements including:

New FSRUs under a regulated regime

IntraEU interconnections (eg project connecting Spanish regassification capacity)

Investments to transport increased imports into Europe from the MENA (CH4 and H2)

energy to inspire the world

3

Strictly Confidential

Italian gas import capacity has ample flexibility

Entry points and national infrastructure

Gas supply by entry point, potential capacity

world

33000km of pipeline network

8 entry points

the

• 17bcm of storage capacity

Largest EU operator

energy to inspire

(*) 2021 data

Source: Snam Analysis

LAST 3Y average

2021 average volumes

Technical

Pontential additional

volumes (bcm)

(bcm)

capacity (bcm)

infrastructures (bcm)

MAZARA DEL VALLO

14,5

21,2

35,9

MELENDUGNO

7,2

15,4

1.5- 10

GELA

4,5

3,2

15,3

PASSO GRIESS

7,3

2,1

21,1 (14,3) (**)

TARVISIO

28,4

29,1

38,5

PANIGAGLIA

2,0

1,1

3,5

CAVARZERE (A-LNG)

7,4

7,3

8,0

LIVORNO (OLT)

2,8

1,4

3,8

New FRSUs

5+5

(*) Maximising imports from the first 3 import routes would require debottlenecking of Italian infrastructure

(**) Capacity AT Passo Gries IP is 21,5 bcm, but due to TENP capacity reduction only 14,3 can reach Italy

2021 gas flows by source

Melendugno (TAP)

Mazara del vallo

Gela (Green Stream)

10%

(Transmed)

Passo Gries (Tenp-Transitgas)

4%

28%

3%

Cavarzere - LNG

10%

Total

injection:

Import via pipeline

Panigaglia

1%

75,8

Import via LNG

Livorno (OLT)

2%

bcm (*)

National Production

4%

National Production

38%

Tarvisio (TAG)

Increasing flows from the South requires accelerating Italian investments

4

Strictly Confidential

Impact on associates

energy to inspire the world

Potential upsides for assets in the

portfolio

Focus on TAG

  • Higher volumes/utilization in the short/medium term (DESFA, Interconnector, TAP and Terega)
  • New investments energy infrastructures and interconnections (Spain-France, TAP expansion, LNG terminals and storage)
  • Strengthen the strategic role of Italian assets in view of European security of supply

In case of disruption of gas flows from the East, TAG would be the most affected asset given its role of transit

route to Italy. In this regard:

  • Flows continued with no impact to date
  • Standard transport contracts provisions backing shippers' capacity commitments
  • Energy costs increase captured by the Austrian regulatory framework.

Possible reduction in gas flows could affect near term profitability, whilst the strategic value of these assets remain intact thanks to:

  • Reverse flows from Italy towards central-eastern Europe (reverse flows capacity already today could cover up to 80% of Austrian demand)
  • Acceleration of investment for green gas transportation leveraging on H2 European backbone following
    RePower EU

Diversified portfolio with presence along all key Med flows routes

5

10% average cash return and 2/3 of invested capital paid back by 2025

Strictly Confidential

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 14:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 967 M 3 265 M 3 265 M
Net income 2021 1 179 M 1 298 M 1 298 M
Net Debt 2021 13 958 M 15 360 M 15 360 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 5,34%
Capitalization 15 995 M 17 602 M 17 602 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 388
Free-Float -
