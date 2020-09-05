Snam S p A : Italy's Snam sees decision soon on Kuwait LNG import plant

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 5 (Reuters) - State-owned Kuwait
Petroleum Corporation (KPC) is expected in a matter of weeks to
select the winner of a tender to run a liquefied natural gas
(LNG) import facility, the head of Italian gas grid group Snam
said on Saturday.
The downstream arm of KPC has launched a tender to award a
five-year contract for the operation and maintenance of an LNG
import plant in the Al-Zour petrochemicals complex, roughly 90
kilometres south of Kuwait City.
Greek gas grid DESFA, which is 66% owned by a consortium led
by Snam, has submitted a bid.
"It's a very big plant, possibly the world's third-largest.
There has been a competitive process and our DESFA unit is
taking part. We're supporting it in any way we can, working also
with our Spanish friends of Enagas," Snam CEO Marco
Alvera told reporters on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti
business forum.
Enagas is part of the Snam-led consortium which bought a
majority stake in DESFA from the Greek government in 2018.
"We expect to know soon the final outcome, in a matter of
weeks. We keep our fingers crossed," Alvera added.
The Ambrosetti conference held annually on the shores of
Lake Como is the first major business gathering to take place in
Italy after the easing of lockdown measures to contain the
coronavirus emergency.
A source familiar with the matter said the value of the
five-year contract was around 90 million euros ($106.54
million).
($1 = 0.8447 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za
Editing by James Drummond)