Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Snam S.p.A.    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Snam S p A : Italy's Snam sees decision soon on Kuwait LNG import plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/05/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 5 (Reuters) - State-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) is expected in a matter of weeks to select the winner of a tender to run a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import facility, the head of Italian gas grid group Snam said on Saturday.

The downstream arm of KPC has launched a tender to award a five-year contract for the operation and maintenance of an LNG import plant in the Al-Zour petrochemicals complex, roughly 90 kilometres south of Kuwait City.

Greek gas grid DESFA, which is 66% owned by a consortium led by Snam, has submitted a bid.

"It's a very big plant, possibly the world's third-largest. There has been a competitive process and our DESFA unit is taking part. We're supporting it in any way we can, working also with our Spanish friends of Enagas," Snam CEO Marco Alvera told reporters on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business forum.

Enagas is part of the Snam-led consortium which bought a majority stake in DESFA from the Greek government in 2018.

"We expect to know soon the final outcome, in a matter of weeks. We keep our fingers crossed," Alvera added.

The Ambrosetti conference held annually on the shores of Lake Como is the first major business gathering to take place in Italy after the easing of lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus emergency.

A source familiar with the matter said the value of the five-year contract was around 90 million euros ($106.54 million). ($1 = 0.8447 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by James Drummond)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENAGAS -1.14% 20.01 End-of-day quote.-12.01%
SNAM S.P.A. -2.56% 4.309 Delayed Quote.-8.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SNAM S.P.A.
12:48pSNAM S P A : Italy's Snam sees decision soon on Kuwait LNG import plant
RE
08/30TIM to set clock ticking on Italy single network with KKR deal Monday
RE
08/26Europe faces high hurdles to make hydrogen hype reality
RE
08/10NICOLA BEDIN, CHAIRMAN OF SNAM : profile
PU
08/07SNAM S P A : 2020 Half Year Report (Indexed PDF)
PU
08/06SNAM S P A : Pandemic to cut global gas and LNG demand by about 4% in 2020 -indu..
RE
08/06SNAM S P A : 2020 Half Year Report (HTML)
PU
08/06SNAM S P A : and Microsoft launch the first joint project on Cloud and IoT for t..
PU
08/05SNAM S P A : 2020 Interim results (Transcript)
PU
07/30SNAM S P A : 2020 Interim results (PDF)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 702 M 3 198 M 3 198 M
Net income 2020 1 089 M 1 290 M 1 290 M
Net Debt 2020 12 419 M 14 702 M 14 702 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 5,79%
Capitalization 13 941 M 16 444 M 16 505 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,76x
EV / Sales 2021 9,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 048
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart SNAM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Snam S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,92 €
Last Close Price 4,31 €
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Alverà Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicola Bedin Chairman
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Cosma Panzacchi EVP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Francesco Gori Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.-8.05%16 444
ENBRIDGE INC.-20.12%63 651
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-11.76%42 621
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-38.14%37 729
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-36.14%30 603
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-12.77%25 109
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group