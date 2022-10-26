Advanced search
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:39 2022-10-26 am EDT
4.394 EUR   -0.92%
10/25Snam S P A : Snam4Environment takes over 5 biomethane production plants
PU
10/20Hyaccelerator : acceleration of the first two start-ups selected by Snam concluded
PU
10/20Italy aims for 'miracle' with LNG project in energy crunch
RE
Snam S p A : Notice publication of documents

10/26/2022 | 08:28am EDT
NOTICE: PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION

San Donato Milanese, 26th October 2022 - The minutes of the Board of Directors meeting held on 12 October 2022 on the authorization to issue bonds are available to the public at the Company's registered office in San Donato Milanese, Piazza Santa Barbara 7 and on the authorised storage system "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

The aforementioned documents are also published on the Company's website (www.snam.itin the "Governance and Conduct" - "Reports and documentation" - "Board minutes" section).

snam

Snam S.p.A.

Piazza Santa Barbara, 7

registered office: Piazza Santa Barbara 7, San Donato Milanese (MI)

20097 San Donato Milanese (MI)

Share capital: 2,735,670,475.56 euros, fully paid-up

Switch board tel. no. + 39 02.3703.1

Tax Code and Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi Chamber of Commerce Business Register

www.snam.it

no. 13271390158

R.E.A. Milan no. 1633443

VAT no. 13271390158

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 12:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
